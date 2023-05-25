The Biden admin, with the help of the complicit media, sure pretends a lot

Janet Yellen has been screaming about the dire consequences for months if the Biden administration didn’t get a clean debt ceiling increase. Now she admits that her department, that pays the bills, hasn't done a thing to prepare, which shows they aren't worried or don't care.

Janet Yellen Says Treasury Not Involved In Planning for Debt Ceiling Default Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that her department is not involved in planning for a default if Congress and the White House are unable to reach an agreement to lift the debt limit. “We are committed to not having missed payments and raising the debt ceiling,” Yellen said Wednesday via video conference to an event in London, Bloomberg News reported. “We’re not involved in planning for what happens if there’s a default,” she added when asked whether the Treasury was engaged with major financial institutions in game-planning a default scenario.

File photo

Incompetence runs deep in the Biden administration.

They didn't seem to prepare for the disaster in Afghanistan.

They didn't control the border.

They also couldn't control inflation and don't seem to have a clue on what causes it (hint, massive regulations and their destructive energy policies).

And they couldn't even keep baby formula on the shelves or valuable drugs in the pharmacies.

But we are supposed to believe that these people can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever if we just give them trillions of dollars and allow them to destroy industries that use natural resources.

Everything in the Biden administration seems to involve endlessly offering talking points, which the media gladly regurgitates without doing research or asking questions.

Facts haven't mattered for a long time.

File,photo: YouTube screengrab