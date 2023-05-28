Target shows the blueprint to beat the left

Something is happening right now that is scaring the Obama out of the fascist far left. Their power has always been an illusion, perpetuated by pop culture and the national socialist media, but now that is being shown to be nothing more than smoke and mirrors. Normal people in the pro-freedom majority are figuring that out. And now that it's being shown to be a cultural chimera, the anti-liberty authoritarianism of the fascist far left is finished. That is what truly scares leftists about the Bud Light and Target situations.

It's not just that there's been resistance; they expect and exploit what they've received in the past to always portray themselves as victims while being the obvious aggressors. But this time it's different. The resistance is widespread, persistent, and intensifying.

Instead of something they can exploit in their ongoing "crybully" campaign, it's a tidal wave of decent people of the silent majority who have simply had enough. That is the threat that exposes the illusion of their vast power based on cancel-culture retribution by their tyrannical minority.

There are in essence only two political philosophies: individualism and collectivism. All the other ideologies fit into these two general categories. Writer and engineer Robert A. Heinlein perfectly expressed the function of these two political philosophies:

Political tags — such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth — are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.

It's just that it's a small percentage of collectivists who obsess over controlling people. These are the far-left folks who want to wield power over everyone else for various reasons, usually some crisis they've conjured up — climate, COVID, etc. Data indicate that they are roughly a tenth of the population, hence the reason we call them the tyrannical ten percent. The problem is that they are extremely vocal in their control desires and tend to take up positions that help them in this endeavor — politics, government indoctrination centers, and the national socialist media — so they have an outsized influence.

The rest of us fall into the second category, as in the YouTube channel with the motto "all I ever asked for was to be left alone." We're not all alike on the pro-freedom right, and that's perfectly fine, but we all want to live our lives free from interference by those on the far left, who are obsessed with control. We don't want to be controlled, and we don't want to control others. We just want to live our lives in peace.

That is unacceptable to the fascists of the far left, who have a burning desire to drag politics into every facet of our lives. What's more, they demand that we "bend the knee" to whatever political edicts they have at the moment. You can have any opinion you want as long as it conforms to theirs. They will always insist that you participate in their insanity because it's the "sane," commonsense thing to do.

This was all based on an illusion of an ever-powerful fascist far left. An illusion propped up by its dominance of the national socialist media and the government indoctrination system — the schools and teachers' unions you're forced to fund with your taxes. Saul Alinsky even tacitly admitted to their illusionary powers in his first "Rule," as referenced in the book Rules for Anti-Radicals: A Practical Handbook for Defeating Leftism:

RULE 1: "Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have."

It used to be that people thought that the fascist far left was a lot more powerful, enforcing its draconian edicts with highly selective applications of cancel culture. But if too many people ignore that threat, or can simply act by not buying Bud Light or shopping at Target, it shows that leftists are a paper tiger.

That is what is truly frightening for the far left. The sustained Bud Light dump showed everyone that most people aren't behind transforming the country into a "woke" bizarro land. That's why Target suddenly changed course in trying to head off the avalanche of condemnations from moms at a powerful and fascistic corporation trying to indoctrinate their children.

The totalitarian ten percent of other socialist nations of the far left's storied past didn't have to care about constitutional restraints on their power. Authoritarian leftists of the Union of the defunct Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and National Socialist Workers' Party (Nazi) Germany could simply start arresting people at random to enforce their edicts, oppressing the people into silence, making it seem as though the authoritarians were the "majority."

But the folks who Follow Biden's Instructions can't exactly arrest people for not drinking Bud Light or shopping at Target. They tried that with the school board protests, showing that we now have a two-tiered justice system, but government-induced terror can carry them only so far. The FBI can't force moms to shop at Target and have their children groomed and indoctrinated. The DOJ can't investigate people for not buying Bud Light.

When they don't have secret police forces like the KGB, Gestapo, Stasi, AVO, CDR, and SABIN to maintain a sense of fear in the population and keep them from speaking out, they have nothing but their illusory cancel culture power. Now that is draining away like spoiled beer.

The people have had it with the crybully oppression of the fascist far left, and they are acting in ways that the left can't touch. The results are going to be glorious. And it had to be a divine inspiration that a Target was the turning point in the battle between good and evil.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pxhere.