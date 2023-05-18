Target offering ‘tuck-friendly’ bathing suits in child sizes and Adidas force-feeds softcore fetish porn

When I think of the Alphabet Mafia and its rapid descent into unfathomable perversion (I thought terminal velocity was a principle, not a theory?), several images come to my mind: a steamroller, flattening by overwhelming weight anything that would stand in its way; a CIA interrogator waterboarding a captive, only ceasing once the victim has been brought to heel; and obviously a tornado, a violent whirlwind of chaos as the iconic meme seen below depicts:

June hasn’t even started yet, and already the LGBTQ syndicate has outdone itself:

Tuck friendly??? Wtf target pic.twitter.com/harrkbkCSW — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 16, 2023

“If you need a woman’s bathing suit, and you have a little extra…meat down there that you gotta hide….” Yikes.

What’s even worse than encouraging gender identity disorder in vulnerable adults though, is encouraging the illness in younger populations — some of these “tuck-friendly” bathing suits were so small, you’d think they were designed with prepubescent boys in mind.

If that wasn’t bad enough, see the smut recently disseminated by Adidas:

Biological male models women’s swimsuit in @adidas new pride collection ad pic.twitter.com/MGgHVMpoRt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2023

I’m old enough to remember a time when softcore pornography was still recognized as pornography, and “transgender” material was a fetish, not commonplace. Today, immodesty and indulgence are virtues, so in a completely amoral society, a barely-clothed and strutting androgyne likely won’t cause you to bat an eye.

As Christian Broadcasting Network reminded us just six months ago:

One popular homosexual activist, Michelangelo Signorile, wrote that… ‘The most subversive action lesbian and gay men can undertake ... is to transform the notion of 'family' entirely’....

“Pride Month” is slowly morphing, and if the last year has shown us anything, it’s that the corporate pandering to the most aberrant in our society is more than just a foolish and failed marketing ploy (Bud Light just experienced its “fifth straight week of worsening sales”); the LGBTQ agenda bludgeoning is a cultural assault intended to deliver the deathblow to a nation already coasting on the fumes of Judeo-Christian morality.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.