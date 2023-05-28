Target has made a lot of enemies this week, but only one side stooped to terrorism

Do conservative thinkers have paranormal abilities? Or are they just living in reality and know their history?

Spoiler alert: it’s the latter.

“Pride Month” is almost here, which means corporations across the country are gearing up to pander to sexual deviants; this year though, things seem to be a little different.

No doubt, there’s been a boil-the-frog cultural shift towards the left, but almost out of nowhere, there seems to be a coordinated movement to go full throttle for the perverts, and Americans have had enough. (Didn’t these people ever read The Tortoise and the Hare? Does “slow and steady wins the race” ring any bells?) We are generally cordial and tolerant, but we do have limits — as Bud Light, North Face, and especially Target, are learning.

Target not only chose to “celebrate Pride” (this would have been the slow-and-steady approach), but they self-detonated and opted to sell “tuck-friendly” swimsuits and accept demonic merchandise designed by a “trans” Satanist. The grotesque stunts caused massive backlash from angry suburban mothers (Target’s largest customer demographic), and many stores either removed or hid the offensive products. Then... the bomb threats came.

On Friday, Newsweek reported:

Staff and customers at several Target locations were evacuated on Friday after bomb threats were made at select stores across the country as controversy continues to grow over the company’s LGBTQ+ merchandise.

USA Today said this:

Police investigated bomb threats made against Target stores in Utah after being alerted by local media outlets that received emails referencing the retail chain’s LGBTQ collections celebrating Pride Month.

Here’s a rhetorical question for you: If you had to guess, of what political orientation do you think the alleged culprit is?

The legacy media consistently assures its audiences of the existence of dangerous “right-wingers” so at first glance, given the way the articles are written, one might be tempted to think that the threats emanated from the angry conservatives; yet, as I noted above, if you live in a fact-based reality, and can recall mere shreds of political history, you know better.

Thuggish political violence? Isn’t that usually a hallmark trait of leftwing fascism?

Does the name Ernst Röhm sound familiar? Röhm was a homosexual, and the first leader of the Sturmabteilung (or Stormtroopers), the arm of the Nazi party that, among other things, intimidated political opponents, often physically and violently.

Also from Newsweek:

CBS News affiliate WOIO in Cleveland, Ohio, received an email at 12:26 p.m. Friday warning of bombs that had been placed in five different Target locations near the city. According to a screenshot of the email, which was published by the outlet, the threat was made in response to Target's decision to remove its LGBTQ+ pride collection from its shelves earlier this week [emphasis added]. ‘Target is full of...cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots who protested and vandalized their store,’ read the email. ‘We won’t stand idly by as the far right continues to hunt us down.’

(It’s worth noting that USA Today completely failed to include this pertinent information.)

Ten days ago, conservative icon James Woods tweeted this:

Stop already. He is not a “they.” If you all keep catering to the mentally ill by playing their demented games in their vocabulary and by their rules, it’s just going to escalate the madness.



Nobody ever controlled a toddler tantrum by catering to it. https://t.co/DRADe4TgJg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2023

Now, as you can see, the commentary had to do with “Sister Ray Dee O’Active” and not what’s currently going on with Target, but Wood’s wisdom (grounded in objectivity) was insightful and broadly applicable. Per Wood, “catering to the mentally ill” LGBTQ++ crowd running amok with impunity will only cause the negative behavior to “escalate”; he even likened the current state of affairs to the archetypal temper tantrums of an emotionally unstable toddler.

Target learned the hard way that when you give in to the Röhm clones, they own you, and there is no retreat — kind of (or exactly) like the mafia.

