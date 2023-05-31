Rolling Stone commiserates over the ‘furries’ who ‘felt pressured’ to ban children from fetish conference

Rolling Stone’s EJ Dickson writes, “A furry fandom con in Florida just announced it would ban minors based on the govenor’s ridiculous law[.]”

Translation: “Group of disturbed adults who fetishize about sex with animals compelled to keep children out or face legal consequences.”

For Dickson, “Ron DeSantis has successfully sucked the pleasures out of many of life’s little joys,” especially since May 17th, when the governor signed SB 1438 (the Protection of Children Act) into law. First, DeSantis ruined Disney, then he came for the drag shows, and now, he’s “bringing the ax down on furries.” In response to the new code, an upcoming “furry” convention set to be held in Florida released a statement announcing its intention to limit the orgy to adults-only. From the release:

After reviewing Florida SB 1438 it has been decided that for legal reasons and protection of our attendees, our venue, and the overall convention, Megaplex 2023 attendees must be 18 years of age at the time of registration pickup. … It is our hope that this change is temporary and that we can welcome members of all ages [emphasis added] back next year.

They’re not hiding it; the perverts are in it to win it, and they have no intention of backing down.

As a furry-sympathizer — ready for a euphemism for the ages? — Dickson says that “furries” are just “people who enjoy dressing up as or making art of anthropomorphized creatures”. Well, I suppose in one sense he’s correct, they do enjoy “dressing up”. (Just a heads up, there is graphic language ahead.) However…. It’s a serious problem when “furry” costumes often include exposed butt plugs with fluffy animal tails, and they want to play with children. And art? What a dastardly use of the word.

Now get a load of what Dickson says next:

So what does a law about exposing kids to sexually charged content have to do with people dressing as cartoon bunnies and foxes? While SB 1438 does not specifically target minors dressing as furries, it prohibits children from attending adult performances, which it defines as ‘a presention that depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, or specific sexual activities.’ And, like drag, there are pervasive misconceptions that this mode of expression is inherently sexual. While it is true that there is a segment of furrydom that does treat it as kink, it is not a representation of the wider community, and many furries do not view their interest…as sexual at all. They typically save such programming for later at night to ensure the rest of the con is family-friendly, or cordon off adult vendors so they are not in full view of other attendees.

Well, what a reasonable compromise! The animal tail butt plugs “typically” only come out at night, and “typically” the vendors hawking limitless manmade horrors are only half-seen by the toddlers and children in their most formative years; remember, ideally they’d have “members of all ages” in attendance.

As one anti-DeSantis seether said, “Suck my mouse d–k, you fascist f–k,” — gee, he sounds nice and trustworthy around children.

Oh those poor, persecuted perverts! Always the victim, never an equal, am I right?

“We feel so marginalized and oppressed” pic.twitter.com/PcWEDtGgRq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

Image: Gabe Classon from Berkeley, California, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.