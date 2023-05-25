« NY governor Hochul floats idea of housing illegals in dorms at state universities | COVID response still causing chaos at Arlington Cemetery »
May 25, 2023

Ready to ride the crazy train? Take a gander at some of the media's DeSantis-Twitter headlines

By Monica Showalter

Has the press lost its mind?

Take a look at the manic, histrionic, over-the-top reactions to Florida governor Ron DeSantis's announcement for the presidency on Twitter Spaces:

MSNBC even got a running start on DeSantis in the buildup before the Twitter event:

Most of these outlets are supposedly serious news institutions.  Their claims are so at odds with reality, so over the top, so crazed in a beyond-the-usual-Trump-derangement way that one wonders if they are imploding.  Do they really see DeSantis as worse than Trump to the extent that they are willing to trash their own credibility to convince others?  Maybe this says something good about DeSantis, or perhaps more likely, that they are on a long, sloping slide downward, starting from the days of their rage against Reagan, intensifying with their Bush Derangement Syndrome. getting way worse with their Trump Derangement Syndrome, and now skidding into lunacy with their Musk and DeSantis screechings?

Something over the top is going on.  These meltdown-level ragings are bound to drive public trust in the press even lower than it already is.

Image: Twitter screen shot.

