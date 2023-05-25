Ready to ride the crazy train? Take a gander at some of the media's DeSantis-Twitter headlines

Has the press lost its mind?

Take a look at the manic, histrionic, over-the-top reactions to Florida governor Ron DeSantis's announcement for the presidency on Twitter Spaces:

The media has lost its mind. pic.twitter.com/j9awsApaY2 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) May 24, 2023

Elon Musk has transformed Twitter into a right-wing, alt-tech platform that has much in common with the likes of Truth Social and Rumble, @cwarzel writes: https://t.co/0ww1wc4jBG — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) May 23, 2023

(Analysis) DeSantis' Twitter launch disaster shows Musk's platform isn't ready for prime time | CNN Business https://t.co/rnQp04efNN — Lara | #Trump2024 (@Lara_maga47) May 25, 2023

Watch: MSNBC’s @morningmika roasts Gov. Ron DeSantis for boasting about how big his Twitter Spaces audience was. “The numbers didn’t come close to April the giraffe giving birth, nor when @AOC played a video game on Twitch, or BuzzFeed blowing up a watermelon…” pic.twitter.com/qX8PWm7nUS — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 25, 2023

MSNBC even got a running start on DeSantis in the buildup before the Twitter event:

MSNBC Rolls Hard on Ron DeSantis and his War on Woke… https://t.co/AyVw1pCMDm — Steve Bannon (News) (@BannonSteveNews) May 23, 2023

I work with Ron DeSantis in Florida. You don’t want him as your president. https://t.co/f4YW0I5Ou2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 24, 2023

MSNBC labels Ron DeSantis ‘pro-white supremacy’

by Thomas Lifson

When a potential GOP presidential candidate has a brilliant track record, what else have they got besides phony charges of racism?https://t.co/p2fOGSnl9X — American Thinker (@AmericanThinker) May 21, 2023

Most of these outlets are supposedly serious news institutions. Their claims are so at odds with reality, so over the top, so crazed in a beyond-the-usual-Trump-derangement way that one wonders if they are imploding. Do they really see DeSantis as worse than Trump to the extent that they are willing to trash their own credibility to convince others? Maybe this says something good about DeSantis, or perhaps more likely, that they are on a long, sloping slide downward, starting from the days of their rage against Reagan, intensifying with their Bush Derangement Syndrome. getting way worse with their Trump Derangement Syndrome, and now skidding into lunacy with their Musk and DeSantis screechings?

Something over the top is going on. These meltdown-level ragings are bound to drive public trust in the press even lower than it already is.

Image: Twitter screen shot.