Rachel Maddow and Jamie Raskin agree to headline for a group in bed with GOP interests

Donald J. Trump’s iconic escalator descent to announce his campaign for the presidency was the catalyst for an unprecedented level of mass hysteria and irrational hatred — as we all know, the derogatory one-liner developed to describe this actual pandemic is Trump Derangement Syndrome.

And, few Democrats have embodied TDS more completely than MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Maryland’s Jamie Raskin. After all, Raskin was cast in Nancy Pelosi’s kangaroo court political drama, and Maddow outdid herself when she shot this exceptionally disparaging segment which aired the night before Joe Biden began his reign:

Maddow and Raskin are undoubtedly unapologetic over their distaste for Trump and his kind — unless perhaps, the price is right?

An article out at The Intercept yesterday reported that both Maddow and Raskin are scheduled to headline TruCon, a conference put on by the pro-Democrat party Truman Center (okay, nothing odd there), but it’s the event’s sponsors that are drawing the real attention; two of the corporate financiers include Lockheed Martin and Palantir.

Now, both Maddow and Raskin have shaped their identities to reflect principled liberalism, a character which stands in stark contrast to the reality of crony capitalism, the war racket, and backroom deals — so obviously, the intimacy with Lockheed Martin is rather unsightly. As Intercept reporter Eli Clifton writes:

Raskin co-sponsored a House resolution in 2020 denouncing ‘wasteful Pentagon spending and supporting cuts to the bloated defense budget.’ The bill, which did not make it to the floor for a vote, highlighted that ‘the Pentagon had no way to track replacement parts for the $1,400,000,000,000 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program’ — a Lockheed project widely considered to be the biggest military procurement boondoggle in history [emphasis added].

Per Clifton, a source close to the lawmaker said the sponsors were publicized “after” Raskin agreed to attend — but strangely (or not), as of yet, I still see Raskin advertised on TruCon’s digital flyer, and I know of no press release in which the House member addresses the situation that some might perceive as a betrayal. Will Raskin denounce the defense contractor that’s helping to foot the bill for the ritzy function? Or, shut up and take the perks and/or money? Gee, let me think….

Now, it gets slightly more interesting with Palantir. The firm is a software company that specializes in “data analytics”... and one of the founders is Peter Thiel. Of course, we know Peter Thiel as the Silicon Valley billionaire who once sat on the board of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, and who was an early backer to Donald Trump; he’s also listed as an alumnus of Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders program.

Anyways, per Clifton:

Palantir provided software used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in support of the Trump administration’s controversial detention, deportation, and family separation policies — policies denounced by both Raskin and Maddow.

And once again, not a peep from those two moralistic Democrats; I won’t hold my breath.

Of course it’s entertaining to strap the virtue-signaling elitists into the hot seat and watch them squirm as they seemingly(?) sell out for a free lunch at a four-star hotel — talk about a dimestore “entrepreneur” — but this story should serve as a sobering reminder that federal politics are hopelessly and irredeemably corrupted. Clifton closed his report with a quote from national security analyst Mark Thompson:

‘It’s typically tawdry but it’s the way business is done in this town…if Truman wants to be a player, they have to do events, they need money for events, and they need to barter away their sense of themselves in order to sponsor these events.’

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.