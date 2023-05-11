Propaganda media doing their best to stonewall Comer’s evidence of massive Biden corruption in the pay of foreign countries

As a friend emailed me yesterday, “In a reasonable world, this would be the biggest story about the biggest corruption episode at the highest level in our history.” Accordingly, now that the former news media of this country have been repurposed as propaganda organs, suppressing the documentary evidence of Biden family corruption revealed Wednesday morning by the House Oversight Committee headed by James Comer was a major priority of the day.

The press conference was 49 minutes long but was not televised by ABCNBCCBSCNNMSNBC. You can watch it here:

The particulars are laid out in a 36-page memorandum. But if you haven’t got time to watch, Zerohedge summarizes the principal points:

The Biden family received, and tried to hide, over $10 million in payments from foreign nationals

A previously undisclosed $1 million in Romanian-linked payments

Ties to Romanian 'influence peddling'

A 'web' of 20 LLCs created while Joe Biden was Vice President with a 'complicated corporate structure'

'At least 15' of the LLCs were formed after Biden became VP in 2009 - several of which were owned or co-owned by Hunter

These LLCs accepted payments ranging from $5,000 to $3 million

The committee wants to know what legitimate business the Biden family was in

The last point is where the evidence becomes critical. Nobody has ever suggested that there were legitimate goods or services performed for the foreign entities from China and Romania that sent an 8-figure sum to Biden family members. The only reasonable conclusion (for a jury, for instance) would be that political influence was being purchased, provided by the only member of the family capable of providing it: Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr.

Miranda Devine, who is the Woodward & Bernstein of this much-bigger-than-Watergate scandal correctly states:

If the bombshells unleashed at Wednesday morning’s House Oversight Committee press conference had been about the corruption of a Republican president via millions of dollars in foreign bribes to his family, the clamor for impeachment would have been deafening.

Jesse Watters is among those clamoring, while the 90%+ of the media devoted to suppressing the scandal do their best to divert the public’s attention.

We’ve now entered impeachment territory. This is the biggest political bribery scandal in American history and it has national security consequences. The Biden family’s been untouchable because they are the system. The FBI and the CIA are in on it- this is how the system works.… pic.twitter.com/vddPR2vCli — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 11, 2023

Does any reasonable person doubt that the arrest of George Santos at the same time as the Comer presser was a joint strategy of the Department of Justice and the propaganda media?

Shawn Fleetwood writes in The Federalist:

On Tuesday, the DOJ filed charges against Santos in the Eastern District of New York. While originally under seal, the 13-count indictment unveiled Wednesday morning shows the DOJ charging Santos with “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.” According to the unsealed indictment, Santos allegedly lied on his 2020 and 2022 House Disclosure forms by overstating his income and assets. Meanwhile, notable Democrats who appear to have lied under penalty of perjury, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have not faced such charges from Biden’s DOJ. Santos was officially taken into custody Wednesday morning (snip) It’s amazing how the arrest of Santos came at the exact same moment Republicans on the House Oversight Committee held a press conference documenting the Biden family’s overseas business ventures.

The FBI did its part to suppress the story by withholding key evidence. Steve Nelson writes in the New York Post:

The FBI has refused to give Congress an informant file alleging that President Biden took bribes while he was vice president, The Post has learned — setting up a possible showdown over access to the information. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued a legally binding subpoena last week requiring the FBI to turn over the file by noon Wednesday, but the bureau instead replied with a six-page letter raising various objections. “Information from confidential human sources is unverified and, by definition, incomplete,” wrote FBI acting assistant director for congressional affairs Christopher Dunham, who also argued that informant reports must also be kept private to protect sources. (snip) Comer slammed the FBI’s stonewalling, but he did not immediately announce further steps to acquire the document. Congress has the power to apply financial pressure to agencies and can also use litigation to enforce its orders or attempt to shame officials through contempt votes. “It’s clear from the FBI’s response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee,” Comer said.

The New York Tines, which acts “as a pilot fish signaling the rest of the propaganda media how to cover the news, picked up the ball and ran with it in an article dishonestly titled, “House Republican Report Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by President Biden.”

The “no evidence” claim regards the actual bank records as non-evidence because there is no “evidence of a specific corrupt action Mr. Biden took in office in connection with any of the business deals his son entered into.” The FBI blocking release of the evidence it has in its posession certainly helps that case. Because people being bribed rarely commit to paper an agreement to enter into a specific corrupt act, it is usually a matter of asking juries (or impeachment trials) to infer the connection between the bribe and the action taken. Having no legitimate goods or services provided in return for $10 million allows one a pretty high degree of confidence in such an inference. But when it is a Democrat’s actions that are being considered, the Times has decided that “no evidence” exists.

Retired FBI special agent Mark Wauck summarizes:

…just a quick glance through the information assembled by the committee is enough to confirm that the setup of the money transfers was intended to “Hide Over $10 Million In Foreign Payments.” There’s simply no doubt of that. Naturally the Zhou [Biden] family can claim that these payments were for legitimate services, but any real investigation will expose that flimflam beyond a reasonable doubt—there’s no reason to try to hide the payments if it was all on the up and up.

Appearing on Hannity on Fox News, Chairman Comer made this point personally (video and transcript via Grabien)

HANNITY: “You’re talking about $10 million from foreign countries, even going to grandchildren. What services they performed, one could only guess, if any at all. You found 20 LLCs and you describe a scenario where they’re passing money from one LLC or shell company to the next, to the next. What would be the purpose of that?” COMER: “Well, the purpose is to disguise who the sender is and to deceive the IRS so you don’t have to pay taxes on it. So when Joe Biden talks about tax cheats, he doesn’t need to look any further than his Christmas photo. I mean, the way that these shell companies were created, they fit the definition of racketeering. You have shell companies that were created for the sole purpose to funneling money to the Biden family. If the President’s son was providing a service to Romania or to China or to any of these other countries that we’re going to disclose at a later time, well, why didn’t the country just send the payment directly to Hunter Biden? Why did they have to funnel it through an associate’s LLC and then two or three Biden LLCs, and then send the payments sporadically down to Biden family members? Like, you mentioned the grandchildren. I hated to bring up the fact that three grandchildren received wires because I don’t believe those grandchildren did anything wrong. They just had the misfortune of having family members who were using them in their scheme to launder money to try to deceive the IRS in order not to pay taxes and to disguise who the sender was to avoid getting in trouble for dealing with foreign nationals. So, it’s really bad.”

Now that the deterioration of Joe Biden’s physical and mental health is so obvious, I think that Democrats want him off the ticket in 2024, along with his embarrassingly stupid and annoying vice president. But they desperately want to avoid the appearance of a gigantic scandal. I think that the game is to keep the public’s awareness low through media suppression, while privately threatening Biden to release devastating evidence unless he reverses his plan to run again. Biden is now clearly in deep trouble for re-election, as the public has seen enough evidence of his decrepitude to conclude that he cannot carry out his duties effectively.

For all we know, that could already be agreed-upon, with Biden planning to “change his mind about running” until early next year, to minimize his time as a lame duck. If "Dr. Jill" concurs, that is.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped)