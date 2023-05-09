Oklahoma governor vetoes funding for state’s PBS TV stations

This is a great first step in stopping the use of taxpayer funds to provide left wing propaganda. Fox News reports:

EXCLUSIVE – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, R., has strong words for critics after he vetoed a bill last week that would have funded operations of the state's PBS station, Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA), through 2026, accusing the station of indoctrinating young children. "OETA, to us, is an outdated system. You know, the big, big question is why are we spending taxpayer dollars to prop up or compete with the private sector and run television stations? And then when you go through all of the programing that's happening and the indoctrination and over-sexualization of our children, it's just really problematic, and it doesn't line up with Oklahoma values," Stitt told Fox News Digital.

Needless to say, the governor’s citing of homosexual-themed programming will be used by critics to call this a “don’t say gay” move:

The governor’s office provided examples of OETA content that it considers objectionable, including a segment of "Let's Learn" in which a children’s book titled "The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish" is read by someone called Lil Miss Hot Mess.

But the underlying point is that the government should not be competing with the vast array of commercial broadcast options that serve almost every conceivable interest. Especially since control of government-funded radio and television has fallen into the hands of a cabal of leftists.

I am so old that I recall efforts to defund PBS were defeated by cries of “Don’t kill Big Bird,” referring to Sesame Street, a children’s program. But the governor anticipates this argument:

Stitt said that if OETA programming is so popular, it could easily be picked up by CBS, NBC, ABC or any other option that doesn’t require taxpayer dollars to stay afloat. The Republican governor believes Oklahoma tax dollars would be better off elsewhere.

The origin of federal funding for public television go back to the 1950s and 60s, when Newton Minnow, who just died May 6, was chair of the FCC and denounced television as a “vast wasteland.” Broadcast options were limited, and mostly went for the lowest common denominator in terms of programming. So, public television was seen as an opportunity to elevate broadcast content.

But today there are hundreds of channels on cable, satellite and streaming, so there is no need. And public broadcasting has become heavily politicized.

It is possible that the legislature would override the veto. But if not, the stations could go dark