Obama says that what worries him is when all the media don't repeat the same talking points

Obama says a divided media is what worries him most in America. I think a divided media is the only thing that might save us from intentional collapse caused by leftists.

“The thing that I’m most worried about is the degree to which we now have a divided conversation, in part because we have a divided media, a splintered media,” Obama told “CBS Mornings” host Nate Burleson.

Here are some of the things Obama doesn't seem to lose sleep about:

Biden's refusal to abide by his oath to enforce the border laws Congress passed.

The cartels are getting rich trafficking humans and drugs into the United States.

All the people, especially the young, who die because border laws aren't enforced.

All the people who are raped or die at the border.

When the Biden administration loses track of over 85,000 kids and when illegals, who are children, are illegally used as laborers.

When sanctuary cities and states complain when they get illegals even though they claimed they would welcome them.

When homeless veterans are kicked out of hotels to make room for illegals.

Soft on crime DAs who let career criminals terrorize cities across the U.S.

That radical leftist groups are treated with kid gloves by the politicized Justice Department while they harshly treat trespassers protesting an election or parents at school board meetings or Catholics.

Collusion by the National Association of School Boards, the White House, and Justice Department to claim parents were domestic terrorists.

When formerly great towns are being destroyed by career criminals.

When the media silenced anyone who disagreed on government edicts on COVID.

When teachers’ unions colluded with the politicized CDC to keep schools closed.

The great harm done to children by keeping schools closed despite no scientific data to support the closures.

Preventing poor and minority children from being allowed to attend better schools like Obama's children went to. Of course, Obama blocked vouchers at the behest of his benefactors.

When children are encouraged to get their testicles or breasts removed and to take puberty blockers. The Obamas are probably more worried about kids drinking chocolate milk.

When girls and women are forced to compete with men and boys and forced to share their locker rooms. I thought Democrats cared about women and their privacy.

When black babies are aborted at a percentage much higher than their percentage of the population.

When Democrats vote against the Born Alive Act. Obama says he supports healthcare for all, so why not for newborn babies?

Biden's energy policies to destroy companies that use natural resources.

The high inflation that was greatly caused by Biden's energy policies. (Crude oil is over 75% higher than when Biden was elected)

That a high percentage of people who are living paycheck to paycheck and being forced to run up credit card debt.

Income inequality. That Democrats’ policies have encouraged the breakup of the family which causes generational poverty.

That a President, like Obama, can grant a huge political favor like Net Neutrality, to very wealthy companies, like Netflix, and get $50 million after he is no longer president, despite having no experience and no product.

About low paid writers who have worked many years who get paid so little. Isn't Obama the author concerned about taking more than his fair share?

His carbon footprint as he flies in private jets and owns a few mansions while he lectures others about the dangers of CO2.

Sea levels rising, as he has mansions in Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard as he lectures others about the imminent danger.

That the Biden family won't even recognize and financially support their grandchild, Navy.

All of the issues with Russia, China, and Iran.

That Biden shut down the China initiative which was established by Trump to root out Chinese corruption.

DOJ shutting down China-focused anti-espionage program.

When Biden shut down a US pipeline but greenlighted a Russian one.

Nord Stream 2: Biden waives US sanctions on Russian pipeline.

Obama didn’t seem to care when Biden blackmailed Ukraine with taxpayer money while Hunter sat on the Burisma board.

Obama never lost sleep when Biden and Hillary used their powerful positions to line their pockets. The media didn't care. They pretend the Obama, Biden, Clinton administration was scandal free.

Dictators love a media that just repeats what they are told. The founding fathers gave the media freedom of the press to hold the powerful to account, not to repeat what they are told.

Most of the media, Hillary, the DNC, Justice Department, Intelligence Agencies, and others committed massive fraud on the American people and spread intentional lies about Russian collusion to destroy Trump and to interfere in elections.

Instead of the media being embarrassed and admitting they lied, this is the garbage we get to read.

When you hear Trump and others say Durham proved the Russia scandal was a hoax, they're lying. (source)

When Congress has a hearing on the corruption in government, ABC, NBC, CBS, and others bury the story. It is obviously collusion when most of the media reports the same news and hides the same stories.

U.S voters probably would have kept the incompetent, corrupt Biden out of the White House if the media and swamp creatures wouldn’t have colluded to bury the truth in order to interfere in the 2020 election.

Obama and the Democrats have complete devotion from CBS, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, PBS, NPR, WaPo, USA Today, NYT, LA Times, Google, Facebook and many woke corporations.

They have the IRS, Justice Department, Intelligence agencies, EPA, Department of Education, CFPB, Treasury Department, Department of Defense, State Department, and other government agencies pushing the leftist agenda including CRT and climate change.

They have most of the entertainment industry plus secondary and higher education.

But that is not enough. They need to destroy Fox News, Trump, DeSantis, Kavanagh, Clarence Thomas, Elon Musk, and even white Christian boys or a white Marine hero who was protecting subway riders from a mentally ill career criminal.

The media and other leftists are working as fast as they can to dumb down children so that they also just repeat what they are told instead of doing research and asking questions. Indoctrination is truly a dangerous thing.

Photo credit: Nick Knupffer CC BY-SA 2.0 license