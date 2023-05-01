Newt Gingrich warns GOP that Michelle Obama may run for president to avoid ‘kamikaze’ Biden re-election effort

Joe Biden’s announcement that he is running for re-election has put the Democrats in a pickle. Not only is Biden visibly declining into senescence at an accelerating pace, he has re-upped his commitment to Kamal Harris as his running mate and likely replacement if elected to a second term, and obviously unable to complete it in all likelihood. But getting rid of an incumbent president is difficult, and replacing a black and female running mate is difficult, to say the east. Even worse, the only serious challenger within the party, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is unacceptably hostile to the pharma and corporate interests that supply the endless money that buys victory for the Democrats.

The need a deus ex machina: an outside actor with the kind of force that changes everything; and Newt Gingrich thinks they may have one in Michelle Obama. Despite her well-known aversion to politics, her recent tour with Bruce Springsteen and Steven Spielberg, appearing before thousands onstage playing a tambourine, has convinced Newt that she may be stepping up to save the party and its totalitarian goals for the next presidential cycle. Partial transcript vua Gateway Pundit:

I think at a minimum, it probably is a sign that she said, don’t do it, and he said, I’m doing it anyway. And I think she just didn’t want to be part of a Biden reelection. And I also think that I was very struck when Mark Halperin, in his wide world of news, ran the video of Michelle Obama on stage with Bruce Springsteen. She’s playing a tambourine. She recently had 9000 people at an event with Oprah in Los Angeles. I think Republicans had better pay significant attention to Michelle Obama. I hadn’t believed that until I saw her on stage with Bruce Springsteen. I thought, this is not a person who’s hiding. So it’s conceivable that Susan Rice and others are beginning to say they’re not going to be part of some kamikaze reelection campaign with a guy who can’t remember what he did yesterday

Watch Newt describe this theory to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, and stay for the second part of the interview in which he calls Antony Blinken, our Secretary of State, part of a criminal clique that perverted the 2020 presidential election by pushing the false narrative that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation and succeeding in censoring it from nearly all media before the voters spoke.

In this clip, Maria begins with the curious announcement of the departure of Susan Rice from the White House staff the day before Biden’s re-election effort was announced:

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped)