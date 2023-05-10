NEPO babies and the Biden RICO gang

When actress, Jamie Lee Curtis accepted her best supporting actress award this year, she separated her ‘NEPO Baby’ status from her famous superstar parents. Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis never won an Academy Award, she crowed!

NEPO Baby is the meme de jour for nepotism -- the usually frowned upon practice of one getting preferential attention in any field, not for individual merit or skill, but because of family or friends’ connections.

Currently, Hollywood and the entertainment field are awash in NEPO Babies: Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus, Laura Dern, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kai Gerber, Dakota Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow and the above-cited Jamie Lee Curtis to name a few. Talent may vary, but all are wildly successful. Would any have been as successful without their famous parentage? Does anyone really care? Can the Kardashian kids be far behind?

Similarly and historically, American politics has had a plethora of NEPO Babies. Without reaching too far back, the Kennedy and Bush families have held elected office in multiple decades. The Kennedy family has been affected by philandering while promoting civil rights and visions for a better America. The Bush family has enjoyed an almost spotless personal reputation and has served with old-fashioned humility and lack of self aggrandizement.

With all the fabricated accusations lobbed at Trump, nothing compares to the greed, corruption, and consequential damage to our country that have been created by now President Biden and his totally corrupt NEPO Baby, Hunter. So drenched in their myopic corruption and ill-gotten gain, their careless damage to America is inestimable.

How do we know? From their own words and deeds. There is thenVice-President Biden on video describing how he strong-armed Ukraine and had officials there fired. There is Hunter’s infamous laptop where we learn of a vig to the ‘Big Guy’ from six and seven figure foreign payments to Hunter for bogus work and American carve-outs. There is the credible detailed testimony given by Mr. Tony Bobulinski. There is Biden’s inexplicable job-destroying, US oil production shutdowns, forcing Americans to pay obscene and needlessly high prices for gas -- to foreign countries. There is Biden’s failed border policy that permits an invasion of global bad actors, terrorist cells, child pornography and prostitution, and drugs. American cities are being destroyed by these illegal aliens, the homeless in tent camps, resulting inhuman waste and illegal sexual activity on stark public display.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act is a U.S. Federal Law that provides for extending criminal penalties for civil lawsuits citing a legal action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. (Section 901(a) of the Organized Crime Control Act 1970, 18 U.S.C., ch. 96). The Act was signed by then-President Richard Nixon.

Under RICO, an individual who commits two or more specified acts within a ten-year period can be charged with racketeering if related to an ‘enterprise.’ The focus in prosecution, therefore, is on patterns of behavior rather than to the specific criminal acts. RICO also allows for private citizens, harmed in their businesses or homes by a racketeer, to file their own civil suits. However the plaintiff (person bringing the suit) must prove the existence of an enterprise. A RICO civil lawsuit can be filed in state or federal court.

To file a case, the plaintiff must show the existence of an enterprise. This can be established in one of four ways:

‘(a) the defendant(s) invested the proceeds of racketeering into the enterprise; or (b) the defendant(s) acquired or maintained an interest in, or control of the enterprise through the pattern of racketeering activity; or (c) the defendant(s) conducted or participated in the affairs of the enterprise through the pattern of racketeering activity; (d) or the defendant(s) conspired to do one of the above.

Crimes covered by RICO include tax evasion, extortion, murder for hire, bribery, arson, kidnapping, fraud, slavery, obstruction of justice, money laundering, drug trafficking, influence peddling, and aiding or assisting aliens in illegally entering the country. In President Biden’s own words, he bribed and extorted Ukrainian officials. His evil policies have facilitated the entry of millions of illegal aliens with attendant sex and drug organized criminal gangs, money laundering activities and kidnapped minors for illegal sex activities.

Hunter has been tried for tax evasion and has been videographed frolicking with drugs and prostitutes. Moreover, approximately seventeen Biden family members have received payments from companies in foreign countries and foreign governments as well.

NEPO Baby Hunter Biden and the Big Guy have taken influence peddling to an art form -- literally. Hunter is represented by an art dealer in New York City, where his amazing talent brings in up to $500,000.00 a piece. Incredibly, the discerning patrons are permitted to purchase Hunter’s paintings anonymously.

Jamie Lee Curtis may be a NEPO BABY, but she has charmingly proved her own talent.

Hunter Biden is a NEPO Baby from our worst nightmares. President Biden and his family have brazenly exhibited textbook RICO behavior.

Let the lawsuits begin.

Photo credit: The Sun via the Spectator public domain