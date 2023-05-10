Most of the media doesn't care about anything unless the story fits their radical leftist agenda

Most of the media care as much about Tara Reade’s credible accusations against Trump as they did about all women that Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused. The media also has never seemed to care about all the young girls that Jeffrey Epstein abused, or the men that enjoyed hanging around with Epstein.

The Me-too movement was fake.

The number of supposed news stories that are fake, false, or intentionally misleading the public is massive. Here is a small sample:

Every day we here that there have been hundreds of mass shootings in the U.S this year yet we see the details on only a few. Why don’t we ever see the details of all the mass shootings in Chicago and elsewhere that involve black gang members shooting other blacks? Why don’t we see the names of the victims, the records of the shooters, and the motives? The answer is it doesn’t fit the agenda.

We see little interest in all the subway and street crimes in New York each day, but when a white Marine hero gets involved to protect people from a mentally ill, black, career criminal and accidentally kills him, he is accused of murder and there is endless coverage and violent protests.

A Hispanic commits a mass murder in Texas, and he has magically been converted to a white supremacist and we get huge coverage.

It reminds me of when the media converted the Hispanic shooter George Zimmerman to white in order to gin up racial hate and division. The media and other Democrat

When a black teen, who had robbed a store in Ferguson, Mo, reached for a white cop’s gun, the cop defended himself and killed the teen. Instead of telling the truth, the media and others regurgitated the fake “hands up don’t shoot” narrative to gin up racial hate and violence. How many cops have been killed and injured because of that false narrative? Why aren’t the people, promoting this lie, like Al Sharpton, ever held to account for inciting violence?

Think how the media would have covered a shooting if a white male, with a manifesto, had shot up a Jewish school. Yet, when a gender confused person, with a manifesto, shot up a Christian school, there has been a great effort to bury the story. They seem to have no interest in seeing the manifesto.

The media and other Democrats have known for years about how Biden and his family have lined their pockets with money from foreign countries, yet they have little interest in analyzing tax records of all the entities where they funnel the money.

But they had a lot of interest going after Trump’s tax returns where they essentially found nothing. They also spread the lie that Trump was a Russian stooge.

Think of how the media, entertainers and other Democrats would have covered a story if under Trump’s watch 85,000 kids had been lost, and where so many kids have been used as laborers. Yet with Biden there is little interest.

One of the few times they seemed interested in covering the border disaster was when they tried to destroy the lives of border guards with the fake story that they had whipped Haitian immigrants.

The media, Dr Fauci, and teachers’ unions sought to destroy Governor DeSantis and others who opened schools by saying they wanted children to die. Now they are trying to rewrite history by saying that they too always wanted the schools to be open. Shouldn’t the people who kept schools closed and permanently harmed should be held to account?

When Trump and others wanted the Wuhan lab investigated as the source of Covid, the media, Fauci, and others spread the fake story that it was a disproven conspiracy. Who will be held accountable?

How many people and businesses have been harmed by high inflation and the intentional destruction of industries because of easily manipulated computer models, massively false predictions, and the fake narrative that the science is settled?

It is sad that so much of the purported news is opinion pieces that overwhelmingly lean one way.

A significant majority of Americans don’t trust the media because most of the media have essentially become lobbyists for radical leftist policies to remake or destroy America. They have earned the distrust.

Photo credit: cloud2013 CC BY 2.0 license