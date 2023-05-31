‘Menstrual Equity For All Act’ to end ‘period poverty’ brought back before Congress

The things one can learn when conducting opposition research….

United State of Women (USOW) is an organization that “aims to create a world in which women and all people of marginalized genders can thrive” and it recently blasted out an email, to, get this, “end period poverty”.

Hold up though, is it just me, or do you also read “USOW” as “you sow”? As in an unclean and boorish female swine? A group of vulgar, well-fed, and grunting women chose the acronym “USOW” and no one thought anything of it? Is this one of those “God has a sense of humor” moments?

Back to the email, which opened with this:

Period poverty is a public health crisis central to the fight for reproductive freedom. Period Poverty Awareness Week came to an end Sunday with Menstrual Hygiene Day, but the work continues.

But wait, what in the world is period poverty? Well, according to “Morgan Johnson (she/her)” around 40% of “people with periods” have at one time or another, been so strapped for cash they “struggled to purchase period products.”

Thankfully though, Democrat Grace Meng, one of New York’s best and brightest, just re-introduced her “Menstrual Equity For All Act” in the federal Congress last week. The bulleted items below are from Meng’s press release on what exactly the bill would do (I abbreviated for the sake of space):

Give states the option to use federal grant funds to provide students in elementary and secondary schools with free menstrual products;

Incentivize institutions of higher education to create pilot programs that provide free menstrual products to students;

Ensure incarcerated individuals and detainees in federal (including immigration detention centers), state, and local facilities have access to free menstrual products, including requiring guidance on distribution;

Require Medicaid to cover the cost of menstrual products;

Direct large employers (with 100 or more employees) to provide free menstrual products for their employees in the workplace;

Require all public federal buildings to provide free menstrual products in the restrooms;

Provide states and localities with funds through the Social Services Block Grant program to support free menstrual products programs[.]

Quite a liberal use of the word “free” wouldn’t you say? I mean, it’s not actually free, someone has to pay for this, and that someone is the American taxpayer — and apparently private businesses. (In fact, everytime I see the word “free” used in the context of government programs, all I hear is Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride say, “I do not think it means, what you think it means.”)

If you’re someone who finds this to be an acceptable and lawful bill, then you’re clearly a far-left feminist. And if you’re a far-left feminist, chances are…you look a certain way. Am I expected to believe all these “low-income individuals” — who are wealthier than a vast majority of the rest of the world — are making sound financial decisions and they still can’t afford menstruation products? Or, are they a fixture of Taco Tuesday, the Starbucks drive-thru, and a hypothetical local establishment that offers trendy gastro-pub IPAs and cocktails? They live by an ethos of “indulgence” while I live by restraint, yet I’m the one who should be penalized?

Oh, inflation you say? Well, here’s an idea: let’s agree to abolish the Federal Reserve. As Milton Friedman notes, “Inflation is made in Washington because only Washington can create money.”

That’s all irrelevant though, because the burden isn’t on me to make a case why I shouldn’t be forced to pay for other women’s personal hygiene products; it’s on them to make a case why I should.

What’ll be next? Toothpaste and toothbrushes should be “free” because oral hygiene is a must? Contact solution? I wouldn’t be that much of a cold-hearted conservative to deny a visually-impaired person the comfort of sight, would I? What about toilet tissue? I mean, everyone needs toilet tissue, not just the “menstruators”. Where does it end?

Is the American federal government anything more than a vehicle for the most massive and most destrucive transfer of wealth in the history of the world?

