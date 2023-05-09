Media botched the Allen, TX shooter

The MSM say Mauricio Garcia, the perp in the Allen TX shooting, was a 'white' male associated with 'neo-Nazi' and 'White Supremacist' groups. Different mugshots have been published of persons with that name. The mystery may be solved here. It seems that a website that posts mug shots had several with the name Mauricio Garcia. As valid information about Garcia slowly emerged, thousands of social media posts claimed that two different mugshots were correct. A tweet, a favorite MSM source, showed one of the images, a man with pierced ears and a red T-shirt. Another tweet showed a man with a tattoo on the left side of his neck. However, Doug Sisk of the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said the department has never processed the suspect in the shooting. Sisk said in an email that the individual in the two mugshots seen online have the same name but a different birthday than the shooter.

According to the AP Monday evening: “Authorities have not yet publicly released a photo of the shooter.” This is yet another example of, like clockwork, the MSM rushing to print a story without all the facts or verifying what it has as correct. But the MSM doesn't care. It protects itself if it's ever sued. It uses 'vague weasel words' such as 'possible' and 'purported' and 'believed to' and 'appeared to' and 'according to a source.'

But it tries to get specific when it comes to naming guns. For example, the WSJ says Garcia used an 'AR-15-style rifle.'

I also guess this information satisfies the 'neo-Nazi' and 'white supremacist' labels applied to Garcia because the MSM considers anything right-wing to be associated with 'neo-Nazi' and 'white supremacist' groups. This source says Garcia posted references to Adolf Hitler, called himself an 'incel,' and that he had moved toward right-wing ideology. An incel is a (usually male) member of an online subculture of people who define themselves as unable to get a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring one. They typically express extreme resentment and hostility toward those who are sexually active.

He also posted thoughts about mass shootings and searched for the busiest times at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall. He shared posts from the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi, white supremacist website. He posted, "If illegal aliens, Antifa, and BlackLivesMatter are allowed to break the law with impunity, why should other Americans respect the law? Why not break the law if you can get away with it as others are allowed to do." He also posted, "We are going to make America white again."

Garcia posted several times that he was 'of Hispanic origin,' but expressed white supremacy ideology.

It also paints a picture of a mentally sick person.

And just like another clockwork, the doddering old fool who occupies The bully pulpit weighed in on Sunday with these remarks:

"Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. Once again, I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe. Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables. Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough."

Not a word, of course, about Garcia's mental health.

A US defense official said that Garcia was separated from the Army because of a mental health condition after receiving a mental health evaluation. So, his mental health issue was known.

Neither is this the first time Biden has ignored the obvious. After the tragic shooting in Louisville last month, he said this:

"Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?"

But the shooter, Conner Sturgeon, left a note saying, "... part of his goal was to show how easily a mentally ill person can buy a gun in the US." Again, his mental health issue was known.

And the shooting in Nashville in March. Mental health issue again. But Biden was too busy making a joke about eating chocolate-chip ice cream to even address the shooting, much less consider the mental health issue. When he did finally did get serious he called the shooting "sick" and "a family's worst nightmare." He then, of course, demanded once again that Congress pass a ban on assault weapons. But not one word did he speak about mental health.

So with the MSM rushing to write articles with little or no facts, with it always pushing its 'white bad' agenda, and with Biden purposely ignoring the elephant in the room, it's no wonder his and their ratings are in the tank.