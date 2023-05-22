Let’s celebrate American Patriot Pride Month

Are you ready for Pride Month? That’s American Patriot Pride, or APP+ for short. This is a month-long celebration of America’s greatness that starts on June 4 and concludes on July 4 with patriotic festivities across the United States. The goal is to raise awareness about patriotphobia; that is, people fearing to show their patriotic pride in the United States of America. By adopting the term “pride,” the Patriot community is declaring its right to exist freely, without shame.

It’s easy to participate in American Patriot Pride Month:

Each day, wear one item with a rainbow of red, white, and blue. (Pin, hat, T-shirt, necklace, earrings, scarf, tie, ring, etc.)

Fly the American flag outside your home or in your apartment window.

Attend or organize one patriotic event between June 4 and July 4.

If you are wondering why American Patriot Pride is a month-long celebration, consider that two of our nation’s most distinguished presidents—George Washington and Abraham Lincoln—must share a day. Also, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice (Memorial Day) and those who gallantly served our nation (Veterans Day) are only one-day events. We need more.

Additionally, we already have month-long recognitions that focus on specific ethnicities or issues. These are some of the leading month-long observances that government and/or corporations recognize:

Black History Month - February

Women’s History Month – March

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month – May

LGBTQ+ Pride Month – June

Hispanic Heritage Month – mid-September to mid-October

National Disability Employment Awareness Month – October

Native American Heritage Month - November

Why not a full month that highlights America’s greatness? Don’t you agree that a full month (rather than just one Independence Day) of displaying patriotic pride in America is equally appropriate?

Image courtesy of Robin M. Itzler

And what could be better than celebrating with small and large festivities that lead up to the crescendo of patriotism: Independence Day on July 4, a freedom-loving day that usually includes spectacular firework displays throughout the United States.

To enhance patriotism in America’s future, let’s get the children involved in American Patriot Pride Month, too:

Contact your library about holding a Founding Fathers story hour for children to hear anecdotes about our nation’s struggle for independence. Children can learn about the men and women who sacrificed financial security and family safety to create our constitutional republic. Invite Revolutionary War reenactors dressed as our Founding Fathers and Mothers, complete with gray wigs, colorful clothes, puffy shirts, and silk stockings, to bring these heroic stories to life.

Ask your child’s school to hold a special assembly to share the benefits of USA transitioning. Individuals who successfully transitioned can give personal testimonials: Exiles from communist countries who legally came to America with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, learned English, got an education, worked hard, and became successful as they transitioned to American citizens. Veterans who were injured fighting for the United States, became disabled, but successfully transitioned to being civilians and went on to lead a rewarding life. All their pronouns are I/Am/American.



Even with current political challenges, we’re here, and we’re going to cheer for the United States of America. In addition to wearing something each day that has a rainbow of red, white, and blue, flying the Stars and Stripes outside your home, and attending or organizing a patriotic event, Patriots can:

Shop in stores that are known for supporting America’s patriotic values. If possible, avoid woke stores and theme parks.

Purchase “Made in America” merchandise whenever possible.

Urge their governors to recognize American Patriot Pride Month.

Forward this column to family and friends so they become aware of American Patriot Pride month.

Write letters to the editor sharing information about American Patriot Pride month.

Send their Patriot friends an email message wishing them a Happy America Patriot Pride Month.

Donate to an organization that is focused on election integrity and/or fighting for the rights of conservatives (including J6ers) in our two-tiered justice system.

Donate directly to a Patriot candidate’s campaign. Remember, local candidates are the cornerstone of our constitutional republic.

Get their pets involved with American Patriot Pride by having them wear red, white, and blue apparel, collars, or other related items.

America is filled with Patriots who love our country and appreciate that, while our history has moments of regret, we remain a glorious and unique constitutional republic founded on Judeo-Christian principles. So, my fellow American patriots, from June 4 to July 4, let’s celebrate American Patriot Pride Month!

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.