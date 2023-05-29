Just in time for Memorial Day, Hanoi Jane is back from the dead

Turns out all that whimpering regret about her Hanoi Jane days was…just acting.

While at the Cannes film festival last week, Jane Fonda took the opportunity to wield her pseudo-morality like a billy club, and launched a campaign against “white men” because in her estimation, like every other useful idiot, “white men” are to blame for all of society’s woes — whether they’re even real or simply perceived, it doesn’t matter to Fonda.

With a puffed up ego, Fonda said:

We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men. It’s good for us all to realize, there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism. There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy. … White men are the things that matter and then everything else is at the bottom. So when I say that I’m fighting the climate crisis, I also feel that I’m fighting patriarchy and racism.

What a sense of justice, mulling arrests and imprisonments for those who have committed no crime except being “white” and male.

Sporting a new look (Fonda now has purple hair, yes really), she reiterated her commitment to the “climate crisis” and her role in the war against the evil “white men” persecuting those “poor people of color” — didn’t anyone tell her that using the term “people of color” is akin to erasing Black people? Uh oh, who’s the racist victimizer now?

Also, isn’t Jane Fonda like three husbands and countless flings deep in “White men”? Her outrage seems a little disingenuous, wouldn’t you say?

“White men” like those who jumped from boats and onto the beaches of France, only to be sawn in half by German machine guns; “White men” like William Barret Travis, who laid down his life inside the walls of a Texas fort to “die like a soldier who never forgets what is due to his honor and that of his country”; “White men” like Nathan Hale whose last words in the noose were “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country”; “White men” like Thomas Garland Jefferson who was only 17-years-old when he succumbed to injuries sustained at the Battle of New Market; “White men” who decided that liberating the weak held in bondage was worth dying for, countless times the world over; all those “white men” and all their sacrifices, mean nothing because some old communist groupie at a press junket needs to feel important and righteous?

Back in 2011, Fonda penned a blog to “set the record straight” on her Hanoi Jane persona, and according to The Guardian, she said “the lies distort the truth of why I went to North Vietnam and they perpetuate the myth that being anti-war means being anti-soldier.” Call me crazy, but condemning an entire demographic of people who overwhelmingly account for the numbers of wartime dead, simply because of their immutable traits like skin color and biological sex, certainly seems “anti-soldier”.

American history is arguably the richest in the world, for many reasons, one of which includes the uniquely self-sacrificing character of the men who have fought and died for causes bigger than themselves. Fonda hated these men in the height of her Hanoi Jane era, and she hates them still now. The Book of Romans instructs us to “Render therefore to all their dues…honour [sic] to whom honour [sic].” And these men, even the “white” ones Ms. Viet Cong, deserve and have earned our honor, not our denigration.

From Katharine Lee Bates’s famous poem, America the Beautiful:

O beautiful for heroes proved in liberating strife, Who more than self their country loved, and mercy more than life!

