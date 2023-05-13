Illegals spreading scabies through buses, planes, Border Patrol source warns -Report

Illegal immigrants, who travel for thousands of miles through mud, jungles, rivers, cargo boxcars, unsanitary third-world city streets, and other inhospitable places before crossing into the U.S., can bring with them a lot more than just COVID.

According to independent journalist Michael Yon, who has been traveling the migrant routes to the U.S. border:

SCABIES: From Border Patrol source just now: “The problem with scabies is that is is highly contagious and the illegal aliens are getting in busses and commercial aircraft to travel around the country. The next person that sits in that seat now has scabies!”



I, Michael Yon,… pic.twitter.com/bjmBJyFQKS — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) May 12, 2023

We already know that they get onto buses, and good luck to the people who have no choice but to ride that method of transport that leftists are always trying to push Americans into.

But it also appears to be true that illegals are somehow getting onto commercial aircraft -- two days ago, I took a flight from the border city of San Diego to Denver, and was astonished to see the last seats filled in by a line of single weathered young men speaking Spanish and carrying raggedy backpacks who very much appeared to be recent border crossers. If it's true they were illegal border crossers, then yes, it appears likely that after some rough travel, they could have had scabies and spread them to the next person who took their seats on the plane.

Of course, any person who sleeps rough could, but we normally don't see those people on planes. One wonders what mechanism exists that permits illegal border crossers to get onto commercial planes, and how many people may catch scabies as a result.

And it's worth noting that illegals bring in all sorts of diseases as they cross illegally into the U.S. -- COVID, tuberculosis, leprosy, leishmanosis, flu... But scabies, unlike those other afflictions, some contagious, is pretty common and pretty closely linked to environmental factors, all of which involve rough travel and sleep, which is what nearly all illegals do.

I looked up how people get scabies and how long the scabies "itch mites" can last on surfaces and be transmissable. I found this item on the CDC website:

Scabies usually is spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies. Contact generally must be prolonged; a quick handshake or hug usually will not spread scabies. Scabies is spread easily to sexual partners and household members. Scabies in adults frequently is sexually acquired. Scabies sometimes is spread indirectly by sharing articles such as clothing, towels, or bedding used by an infested person; however, such indirect spread can occur much more easily when the infested person has crusted scabies.

...and...

How long can scabies mites live? On a person, scabies mites can live for as long as 1-2 months. Off a person, scabies mites usually do not survive more than 48-72 hours. Scabies mites will die if exposed to a temperature of 50°C (122°F) for 10 minutes.

One wonders where the ever-so-solicitous-of-our-public-health CDC is now that there's this brand new imported public health hazard spreading about the country on public transport sources?

It seems insane to let obviously affected people, or even unsanitary-looking people be free to roam about the country on public transport, given the risks to ordinary Americans of new diseases being spread.

The Biden administration has taken to releasing illegal border crossers into the country without so much as a court date to track their whereabouts, let alone some scabies treatment with mandatory use in their welcome packets. That's a lot of scabies that can be spread on airliners and other public transit.

While it's important not to panic, and to investigate new sanitation methods to travel safely, it's supremely unfair for Biden administration officials to expose the U.S. public to this health hazard, particularly among the immunocompromised.

As if illegals didn't bring enough costs and problems as it is, count this as another gift to the American people from the Bidenites and their open border.

Image: Arthur Goldstein, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0