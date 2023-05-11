Illegals in Tijuana using DoorDash as they await their chance to charge into the U.S.

So much for 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore...." and all that.

Tens of thousands of migrants are waiting their chance to enter the U.S. illegally from Tijuana aren't waiting around for donated tortilla and beans platters, as the ungrateful Honduran migrant known as "Lady Frijoles" complained about a couple years back.

Here are a couple of striking tweets about what illegal border crosser are up there to as they await their chance to charge on into the U.S. with Joe Biden's ending of Title 42 pandemic restrictions on illegal entry:

Migrants on the border are literally ordering DoorDash

waiting for Title 42 to expire.



So wait, the poor migrants that are fleeing their country for a better life are ordering DoorDash with their cell phones… 🤡 Can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/0f60AUfYLQ — A. Starr (@StarrAli001) May 11, 2023

Are you kidding me????



These illegal migrants are ordering DOOR DASH at the border while they prepare to invade our country once Title 42 gets lifted!!!



Which tells us a lot about the kind of money some of these migrants have on them as they flood into the U.S. and demand free housing, free medical care, free legal representation, free transportation, and other free things, which are automatically handed to them in welcome packets by NGOs and Homeland Security types as they enter the country illegally and make phony asylum claims.

Actually, they aren't all the same type of poor, starving, persecuted person of the stereotype. Tijuana is a pretty well developed Mexican city abutting San Diego with many prosperous areas and would naturally have access to DoorDash, a pricy meal delivery service that ensures that delivered meals arrive hot. That migrants are well attuned to this aspect of modern consumer culture, of the kind that is used by modern hipsters, tells us the entire story of the undifferentiated mass of migrants blowing into the U.S. isn't quite what they say it is.

If these people have money to pay DoorDash -- even in a city with an abundance of taco stands, soup kitchens, groceries, and other food sources -- as well as money to pay smugglers -- what other money do they have and why are U.S. taxpayers obliged to pay for their entire free ride into the states?

