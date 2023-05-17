Here is some scientific data that the UN, US government, the media and others won’t show the public

For the last 40 years, after they stopped seeking to scare us about global cooling, the UN, media, Democrats, educators, scientists, and other radical leftists have sought to scare us that we were going to die soon because we use our natural resources to improve our lives.

They use easily manipulated computer models and made-up predictions instead of using scientific data to support the destruction of industries and forcing us to give up our quality of life.

Here are three tables that I have designed with actual data. Each table has only two variables so that most journalists, entertainers, educators, bureaucrats, and other leftists can understand. I have attempted to dumb them down enough so that even AOC, Biden, Harris, Kerry, Gore and supposedly intelligent people like Bill Gates will be able to understand them

The first table is temperature in comparison to cars and trucks on the road in the World.

Year Temperature Estimate (F) # Cars and Trucks worldwide estimate 1000 58.8 Zero 1860 56.8 Zero 1890 56.74 Around Zero 1930 57.12 43 Million 1938 1970 57.20 200 Million 2000 58.12 500 Million 2020 58.8 1.5 Billion

Results of the graph: the temperature today is approximately the same as it was over 1,000 years ago while the number of cars is up by 1.5 billion. There is obviously no correlation between cars and trucks on the road and temperatures. When there is no correlation, there can be no causation.

Our world was hotter 1,000 years ago The years 900-1300 AD have been labelled the Medieval Warming Period, as global temperatures rose precipitously from the bitter cold of the previous epoch, the Dark Ages, to levels several degrees warmer than today. A sudden period of cooling then followed and lasted until the year 1850.

The second table is temperature compared to population

Year Temperature Estimate Fehr. World population estimate 1000 58.8 400 million 1860 56.8 1.3 Billion 1890 56.74 1.6 Billion 1930 57.12 2.0 Billion 1970 57.20 3.7 Billion 2000 58.12 6.1 Billion 2020 58.8 7.8 Billion

Results of the graph: the temperature today is approximately the same as it was over 1,000 years ago while the population is almost twenty times as high. There is obviously no correlation between number of people and temperatures. When there is no correlation, there can be no causation.

The third table is temperature versus world crude oil consumption.

Year Temperature Estimate Fehr. Estimated crude oil consumption 1000 58.8 Zero 1860 56.8 Around zero 1890 56.74 Can’t find 1930 57.12 Can’t find 1970 57.20 51 million barrels per day 2000 58.12 76 million barrels per day ,. 2020 58.8 100 million barrels per day

Results of the graph: the temperature today is approximately the same as it was over 1,000 years ago while crude oil usage was ro. There is obviously no correlation between crude oil usage and temperatures. When there is no correlation, there can be no causation.

Temperatures throughout history have fluctuated between cooling and warming many times -- cyclically and naturally. There was a cooling period from 1940 to 1975 while the population, number of cars and trucks on the road, crude oil usage, and all the other things we are told cause warming were rapidly increasing. There is obviously no correlation between temperatures and the other variables. When there is no correlation, there is no causation.

It is also normal for the globe to warm after the little ice age ended in 1860 and one to two degrees of warming after an ice age ends is normal. That is obvious.

Falling global temperatures from 1940 to 1975 were one of the prime drivers of popular concern about global cooling (source)

Life expectancy in year 1000: around 35. In 1850 it was around 40. Today it is around 80. There is a significant correlation between life expectancy and our use of natural resources to improve our quality of life.

If there is a correlation, we may be able to find causation.

Life expectancy in Saudi Arabia around 76 while in Ethiopia it is around 68. Somalia’s life expectancy is 57.

Saudi Arabia is essentially a desert in a permanent drought, so why is its life expectancy high? Isn’t it most probable that the reason is they have used oil to greatly improve their quality and length of life?

Why do politicians and bureaucrats at the UN, US and elsewhere fight so hard to prevent poor countries like Ethiopia and Somalia from using natural resources? It appears they care little for the people in underdeveloped countries, while forcing other countries to move backwards. There is nothing progressive about moving backwards

People fly around in private jets and live in mansions while lecturing poor countries that they should stay poor. It appears they don’t care.

What we have is a massive fraud. There is no scientific evidence that humans and our use of natural resources have a material effect on temperatures, sea levels, or storms, and there is absolutely no evidence that politicians, bureaucrats, or anyone else can control the climate now or forever.

This is a shakedown of the American people by the government with kickbacks to leftist special interest groups. Those special interest groups then funnel some of the money back to Democrats to keep the money flowing.

