Gutfeld: Durham lays the basis for questioning the 2020 election results

In a segment from Fox News “The Five” Monday evening, TV host and political commentator Greg Gutfeld took us to a logical conclusion after he’d examined the final Durham report: Why shouldn’t we question the 2020 presidential election?

Gutfeld reasoned that if the people were being told that the country could not survive Trump, it would have become their moral duty to cheat. He said:

If somebody is telling everybody that this person is a modern-day Hitler; it is your duty to do whatever is possible to stop him. In fact, if you actually play by the rules you're a traitor … so they created a devil that was so big and so vast it made all actions permissible, and it made every institution … subject to suspicion … so you can bury stories, you can create hoaxes, you can fund smears. It could go anywhere because this person must be stopped.

Three weeks after canning their most popular figure, Tucker Carlson, which lead to plunging ratings, it will be interesting to see Fox News’ reaction to Gutfeld pushing the envelope they don’t want pushed.

Gutfeld continued:

So we had a half-a-decade hoax that infected and undermined every institution because we were made to believe this person is evil. And then people make fun of people who are skeptical about an election? Why shouldn't they be skeptical about an election when the DOJ and the FBI and the mainstream media and the tech companies … are all in on the same thing … why shouldn't the election be called into question right? Shouldn't a hero try to fix the election … That's where we ended up and you can't go and condemn people for so-called conspiracy theories when you were going around telling everybody this guy was worse than Hitler.

Meanwhile over at YouTube, as of late Monday night, the censorship police hadn’t yet taken down the video or flagged it with an election disclaimer.

The fact remains that we must be able to question any election results in a free society; and despite our nation’s unprecedented level of corruption, we are still the freest society in the world thanks to patriots who are standing in the gap. One of those courageous modern-day heroes continues to be James O’Keefe.

Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube