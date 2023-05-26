Gov. Newsom claims ‘There is a systematic attack on the gay community’ whilst defending Target

Gavin Newsom, the Democrat governor of the People’s Republic of California, lambasted Brian Cornell, the CEO of Target, after the latter appeared to back off on promoting products touting the LGBTQ agenda.

Newsom denounced the retail giant’s decision to move LGBTQ products to the back of some stores subsequent to outrage from some conservatives and Christians at the retailer’s embrace of a radical line of apparel and accessories, including some aimed at children. Target, long one of the “wokest” companies on earth, sells “chest binders,” and “tuck friendly” swimsuits, and recently added several items designed by an avowed Satanist.

Nonetheless, Newsom recently tweeted: “CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage. This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country. He added, “Wake up America. This doesn’t stop here. You’re black? You’re Asian? You’re Jewish? You’re a woman? You’re next.”

First of all, there is not a “systematic attack on the gay community” across the ever-more fruited plain. Quite the opposite. Heterosexual Christians are routinely mocked and cancelled, but gays are celebrated. We are, in fact, on the cusp of PRIDE! Month, a virtually mandatory four-plus week celebration of all things gay and queer. America couldn’t be more woke if every man, woman, and child chugged three “Jolt Colas,” snorted a line of coke, and pledged allegiance to the pride flag.

Secondly, I don’t recall Target ever dedicating a section of its stores to “Jewish Pride” apparel and accessories. Nor have I ever heard anyone complain about Target selling Black—or Asian—apparel and accessories. This could be because, 1) Target doesn’t sell Black or Asian apparel and accessories, or, 2) there is no difference between Black and Asian apparel and accessories and anyone else’s.

As for Newsom’s assertion that women could be “next,” Target wouldn’t exist without women. Its apparel, accessories, pharmacies, housewares, groceries — and weekly ads -- are targeted at women.

Ergo, at first blush, Governor French Laundry’s statement would appear to be either the dumbest thing ever tweeted… or the most insane. In reality, however, it is pure evil ironically disguised as virtue signaling. That there apparently is a viable audience for this preposterous and vile drivel speaks volumes about the state of the union.

The governor of a state that has legalized recreational marijuana use, encourages abortion and the mutilation of minor’s genitals, and yet is about to ban the sale of Skittles and other candies as being detrimental to children’s health, has no credibility as being anything other than a crazed ideologue.

Newsom apparently believes those who are not comfortable with transgender apparel for toddlers sporting sayings such as, “Too Queer for Here” are extremists. Further, he appears to think those who oppose Satanists, or products made by the Baphomet-loving, are extremists. Wow. That is above and beyond extreme. It is repugnant, deranged, and dangerous.

Governor Gavin (“Slick”) Newsom is a lunatic. Or perhaps he is just a member in good standing of the “trans-sane” community.