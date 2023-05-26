Fact-check needed: Dementia Joe declares that ‘guns remain the number one killer of children in America’

Yesterday, Joe Biden tweeted this from his personal Twitter account:

Guns remain the number one killer of children in America.



It’s time to act. pic.twitter.com/v7JgfN6QTZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 25, 2023

Upon seeing this, I had a few thoughts, but the first was…the audacity. “It’s time to act” on irresponsibility, says the man who fathered Hunter Biden? Shall I remind him how irresponsible his pathetic progeny is with “guns”?

In 2021, Politico published an article that detailed how on October 12, 2018, Hunter Biden had purchased a handgun. Only days later, that same gun was discovered (fully functional) in a dumpster by a third party. So how did it get there? Well, if you remember, this was when Hunter was having relations with his dead brother’s wife, and when she found the gun, she decided to jettison it… right into a garbage can that was literally across the street from a high school.

Also worth noting that in order to purchase a firearm, the federal form requires you answer several questions — to lie is felonious behavior — one of which is:

Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?

Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.

Politico reported that Hunter marked “no” next to this question; who believes him? Not me! (Unfortunately I saw that video which purportedly showed Hunter Biden weighing crack with a prostitute.)

Of course, the next thing that came to my mind was the obvious absurdity and error of his claim — did ol’ Joe forget he promotes abortion every chance he gets? Per the Brady Campaign (which is one of the largest anti-gun nonprofits in the country and started by Ronald Reagan’s press secretary), six children each day lose their lives to the abuse of firearms; simple math means that number is around 2,190 children each year, which is actually less than the daily number of abortions (that number is around 2,363). Let’s really narrow it down, and just talk “late-term” abortions, which are a fraction of total:

According to the Guttmacher Institute, the research arm of the abortion industry, in the U.S. in 2017, there were 862,000 abortions. Around 1% of those abortions are extremely late-term, meaning they occurred after 21 weeks of gestation. (For reference, in 2020, little Curtis Means was born in Alabama at 21 weeks and one day and is now a healthy toddler.) Doing the math, that means that every year, around 8,620 abortions are performed on late-term babies — or around 22 a day.

Abortion still leads in cause of death among children.

Now, I don’t interact with many gun-grabbing Democrats, so admittedly the data pool is small, however there seems to be a theme: those who want “common sense gun reform” are the most idiotic and the most injudicious when it comes to firearms.

Apparently there’s Hunter Biden, but there’s also “Joe Blow” in Tucson. He’s the one leftist I know who actually has firearms in his possession, and surprise surprise, he too has lost one. To be fair, the ones he had were all very old and rusted, so the likelihood of the missing firearm being found and used to hurt anyone is close to zero — but not totally.

As we tip-toed around the gun debate, he lacked such self-awareness that he actually said, “Olivia, it’s just that people can’t be trusted to handle guns responsibly.”

Well, he was half-right: certain people cannot be trusted, but mostly just Hunter Biden and voting Democrats.

Image: Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.