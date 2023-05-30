Dylan Mulvaney, after wrecking Bud Light, announces, ‘I may be a little bit romantically interested in women’

I have long suspected that Dylan Mulvaney, who has been creating endless publicity for supposedly transitioning to woman over the past year, saw the 1982 movie Tootsie and took its career lesson to heart. If you’re not familiar with the film, here is the relevant part of IMDB’s plot summary:

Michael Dorsey is an unemployed actor with an impossible reputation. In order to find work and fund his friend's play he dresses as a woman, Dorothy Michaels, and lands the part in a daytime drama. Dorsey loses himself in this woman role and essentially becomes Dorothy Michaels….

Mulvaney had been an actor with a poor career showing until he hit on “becoming a woman” as a career move, and by embracing a social phenomenon being heavily promoted by the media and other major societal institutions, found the fame that had previously eluded him.

He was already prominent enough that some companies thought that he could bring them some sort of cachet as an “internet influencer,” and when Bud Light’s marketing boss wanted to shed the “fratty” image the brew had, he seemingly fit the bill.

The public reaction, though catastrophic for Bud Light and its parent company, has made Mulvaney into one of the more famous people of the moment. But he obviously realizes that fame can be fleeting, and that his appeal as a celebrity endorser of products may have a narrower range of potential clients in the future, owing to Bud Light’s fate.

If he wants to keep the public intrigued, he’s got to find a new appeal. Hence the video below:

Transcript via Grabien:

“So, I recently told my parents that I may be a little bit romantically interested in women. And that was a big shock for them considering the past 10 years of coming out as gay, then queer, then non-binary, then trans, and I think it was just a bit of a shock. So, I tell my dad and he goes, ‘well, I would love to see you get a woman pregnant.’ And I said oh no, no, no, she would be getting me pregnant.”

I believe that this is what the media call a “tease” of a new story line coming. Whether or not the public will respond as he intends is open to question. But he is trying to keep himself in the public eye, in my opinion.