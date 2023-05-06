Deputy secretary of energy can’t answer Senator John Kennedy’s climate questions

Senator John Kennedy asked David Turk, Biden’s deputy secretary of energy, how much the temperature would go down if we got to carbon neutral and the senior bureaucrat wouldn't or couldn't answer. He tap-danced around like a twenty-first century version of Mr. Bojangles.

The correct answer is zero. Temperatures will continue to fluctuate both up and down, as it has for billions of years, no matter what we do.

The policy has always been about controlling us and confiscating more money for themselves and supporters, nothing else. They claim it is to control the climate but that is BS. Less than fifty years ago they were warning us of a disastrous ice age while CO2 was rising.

$50 Trillion For What? Kennedy Dumbfounds Biden Climate Peddler In Fiery Exchange Over 'Carbon Neutrality' "If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050 in the United States of America, how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?"

Start at 1:51 on the video below to see Deputy Secretary Turk desperately evading giving an answer to Senator Kennedy:

Biden official: It's going to cost trillions of dollars. There's no doubt about it.⁰⁰



Me: So, if the U.S. spent $50T to become carbon neutral by 2050, how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?⁰⁰



Biden official: *No answer* pic.twitter.com/6u8QmeJRdq — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 4, 2023

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab