Democrat North Carolina governor declares “state of emergency” over school choice legislation

Roy Cooper, the Democrat governor of North Carolina, actually declared a "state of emergency in education" after the Republican-controlled legislature voted to make it easier for families to obtain school vouchers.

Cooper also took exception to Republican plans that would grant a somewhat smaller pay raise to teachers than Democrats wanted.

Ergo, a “state of emergency.” But Cooper wasn’t done going off the rails. In his May 22 address, he accused Republicans of trying to “starve public education,” and of dropping "an atomic bomb on public education.”

Incredibly, he added, “It’s clear that the Republican legislature is aiming to choke the life out of public education. I am declaring this state of emergency because you need to know what’s happening. Our teachers deserve better pay and more respect, but the legislature wants to give them neither one.”

Being for school choice is akin to starving public education? And also like dropping an atomic bomb on it? Oh, and of choking the life out of it?

Hyperbole much? Cooper might as well have said that Republicans want to “wipe public education off the face of the earth.” I’m surprised he didn’t say—face contorted in agony and with a tear traversing his cheek—“public education can’t breathe!” Is North Carolina now, like Florida, about to become a “terrorist state?”

What a pathetic asshat.

Unfortunately for the republic and all those that call it home, preposterous prevarication and scaremongering have become a tried and true tactic of the Democrat party. “The GOP hates your grandmother, the Earth, and clean water! And now Republicans want to decapitate public education!

The truth is that Democrats don’t like competition or merit. They don’t like to be challenged or even questioned. They simply want to rule.

Nor are they pro-choice-- for anything but abortion or gender selection, that is. They hate the concept of school choice. They didn’t believe you should have the choice of whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or to cover your mouth with a facial diaper. They don’t want you to have the choice to defend yourself and your loved ones with a firearm, or to engage in proper pronoun usage when addressing someone who is in the throes of gender dysphoria. Etc., etc., etc.

In their perfect world, no one would have any choice but to agree with every Democrat proposal and desire. Today’s Democrats, with remarkably few exceptions, are essentially saying: “We can’t allow choice or dissent if we want to save our democracy! Duh!” Stupefying.

Every sentient, rational, freedom-loving American should tell these elitist, tyrannical-wannabe dogs to go lay by their respective dishes.

Permanently.

Image: NCDOcommunications, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0