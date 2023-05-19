Democrat in-fighting reveals that Dianne Feinstein’s true health problems

Nancy Pelosi, via her daughter, is allegedly doing her best to keep Dianne Feinstein in the Senate because Pelosi believes that will help Adam Schiff’s Senate run. However, according to the New York Times, Feinstein’s health—including her mental condition—is a disaster. That doesn’t mean the Times wants what’s best for Feinstein or America. It means it wants the communist Democrat rather than the lying narcissistic Democrat to represent California in the Senate beginning in January 2025.

As a San Francisco native and a former Democrat, I’ve always respected Dianne Feinstein. I remember her in her political prime before she turned into an ailing, senile fossil. She was beautiful, intelligent, and reasonably moderate in her politics. Now, of course, she looks like the frightening crone in some cheap horror flick:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) arrives to the U.S. Capitol Building on May 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/7xiQotbIKI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 10, 2023

It’s very sad, and what’s going on is almost certainly a result of brain damage, which may have been increased because of the encephalitis Feinstein experienced as an adjunct to her shingles attack:

Ms. Feinstein’s frail appearance was a result of several complications after she was hospitalized for shingles in February, some of which she has not publicly disclosed. The shingles spread to her face and neck, causing vision and balance impairments and facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus also brought on a previously unreported case of encephalitis, a rare but potentially debilitating complication of shingles that a spokesman confirmed on Thursday after The New York Times first revealed it, saying that the condition had “resolved itself” in March. Characterized by swelling of the brain, post-shingles encephalitis can leave patients with lasting memory or language problems, sleep disorders, bouts of confusion, mood disorders, headaches and difficulties walking. Older patients tend to have the most trouble recovering. And even before this latest illness, Ms. Feinstein had already suffered substantial memory issues that had raised questions about her mental capacity.

That Feinstein almost certainly did get brain damage was demonstrated by her insistence during an interview that she was actually working in the Senate during the two-month period she was being treated.

If you’re a decent person, when you have someone like Feinstein, who served your political ideology well for decades, you stage a tactful intervention to get her out of the Senate so that her decay doesn’t play out in front of the public. But Nancy Pelosi is not a decent person. That’s why the same New York Times story quoted above about Feinstein’s encephalitis, also reports about what Nancy Pelosi seems to be doing:

Ms. Feinstein flew on a chartered private plane last week to return to Washington, accompanied by her dog, her longtime housekeeper and Nancy Corinne Prowda, the eldest daughter of Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, the former House speaker who has been a longtime friend of Ms. Feinstein’s and has been practically living at her house during her recovery. [snip] Some have read Ms. Prowda’s involvement as a tacit endorsement by Ms. Pelosi of Ms. Feinstein’s decision to stay on, reasoning that it could give Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and Ms. Pelosi’s chosen candidate in the crowded race to replace Ms. Feinstein in 2024, a leg up. Mr. Newsom has committed to appointing a Black woman to the seat should it become vacant.

Aha! Schiff, the Democrat party attack dog who repeatedly stated that he had actual evidence of Trump’s alleged Russia collusion—statements blown apart by both the Mueller Report and the Durham Report—should be an easy win in one-party California. However, that “Black woman” whom Newsom might appoint if Feinstein retires, giving the Black woman an incumbent’s advantage, is a problem for Democrats trying to pretend that they have not become a full-on socialist party.

You see, the Black woman is almost certainly going to be Barbara Lee, a one-time Black Panther supporter. She continues to have a soft spot for cop killers and communists. Schiff looks positively moderate compared to Lee, and that’s saying something.

With the New York Times report about Feinstein’s obvious mental incapacity, we’re not watching a brave media outlet speak the truth about an impaired politician. Instead, it’s calling out one sleazy politician—that is, Pelosi, who’s intent on humiliating a mentally damaged old friend—in the hopes that doing so will ensure that a woman with an affinity for communists and cop killers becomes a United States Senator and gains the incumbents’ advantage in 2024.

The Democrat party is unsavory in its politics and its practices. Now that it has attained seemingly total political power, the ugly infighting is on display. Let’s hope Americans are taking note.

A 2002 photo of Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi, before either had fossilized. That’s then-San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown on the left. He gave his one-time girlfriend, Kamala Harris, her start in politics. Image from Nancy Pelosi. CC BY 2.0.