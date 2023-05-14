Daniel Penny’s legal defense fund closing in on $1.5 million

As of this writing (5:23 AM EDT), the legal defense fund established at GiveSendGo.com is a few thousand dollars short of $1.5 million, at $1,473,253. I am afraid that the hero Marine will need every penny and more if he is to beat this awful manslaughter rap for saving fellow subway passengers from a deranged man with a history of violent assaults on strangers.

Via GiveSendGo.com

The page explains:

Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City. ***All funds will be sent to and managed by the law offices of Raiser & Kenniff, P.C***

I just donated, and I urge everyone who has any sum to spare, even $1, to make a donation. With so many prosecutors defaulting on their responsibilities for ideological reasons, and with police understaffed and justifiably afraid of being persecuted for doing their jobs, we are put in the position of having to stand up for ourselves, often at great personal peril, when deranged or merely criminal people attack us.

If we want the physically and morally able among us to stand up to those who threaten us, we must support Mr. Penny.