Comer reveals that the informant on Biden corruption can’t be located

It’s too soon to push the panic button, but the news that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed to Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning is alarming. The key informant, who provided material about Biden being bribed by a foreign actor to the whistleblower who came to the Committee, can’t be located. That’s troubling, but there may be an innocent explanation. But the stakes are so high, and the Deep State is so ruthless, that the worst sort of explanations are not unthinkable.

The Daily Wire reports:

“Well unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant,” Comer told host Maria Bartiromo. “We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant, the whistleblower is very credible.”

“Hold on a second, Congressman,” Bartiromo interjected. “Did you just say that the informant is now missing?”

“Well we’re hopeful that we can find the informant,” Comer repeated. “Now remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high-profile or anything like that. We have basic information with respect to what the informant has alleged, and it’s very serious.”

“Are there whistleblowers or informants missing right now?” asked Bartiromo.

“Well, with what we’ve investigated, and the people that we’ve tracked down, going back to the (CEFC China Energy), the two main players in that business, as well as all the Americans that were involved in the different Biden influence peddling schemes, as well as the Serbian national, nine of the ten people that we’ve identified that have knowledge with respect to the Biden’s, they’re one of three things, Maria. They’re either currently in court, they’re currently in jail, or they’re currently missing.”