City Council bedlam: Somali ‘culture’ takes Minneapolis by storm

In a May 11, 2023 article, we explored the axiom that all cultures are created equal -- or, in Pope Francis’s words, “Never again can the Christian community allow itself to be infected by the idea that one culture is superior to others.”

Two days later, that claim was put to test right here in the USA, when all bedlam broke lose in Minneapolis. On May 13, 2023:

A riot erupted in Minnesota during Democrat nominations for Minneapolis City Council on Saturday, which led to no candidate being chosen in Ward 10 after officials were forced to shut down the event over safety concerns. Somalian supporters of city council candidate Nasri Warsame turned to political violence and reportedly assaulted Minneapolis city council member Aisha Chughtai and her supporters when she took the stage to speak at the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's endorsing convention, the Star Tribune reports. Video [here] shows Warsame supporters forcefully jumping on stage, banging on tables, waving signs, and shouting over both Chughtai and her supporters. Unable to contain the disruption, convention chairman Sam Doten was forced to adjourn the meeting without a candidate being chosen citing safety reasons, and called the situation a great “embarrassment”, the outlet reports.

Such a scene may be “embarrassing” for the American landscape, but it is also part and parcel of Somali culture. Violence and chaos are precisely how “politics” are done in Somalia, one of the most lawless, war-torn, and tribal nations in the world.

That Somalis felt comfortable enough to enact their culture here in America is connected to the unwavering Rule of Numbers: the more non-Westerners, especially Muslims, grow in the West, the more phenomena endemic to their nations -- in this case, a breakdown of law and rise in thuggery -- grows with them.

As such and considering that Somalis make up nearly 20% of the population of Minneapolis, the deplorable display at that recent city council, while embarrassing, should certainly not be surprising.

Somalia, incidentally, is also one of the world’s most radical Muslim nations. When it comes to the persecution of Christians -- always a litmus test concerning the “extremism” of any given country -- Somalia is considered the second-worst nation in the world (following North Korea), and the worst Muslim nation in the world (which is saying much since 39 of the 50 worst persecuting nations are Islamic). According to Open Doors, in Somalia,

Imams in mosques and madrassas state publicly that there is no room for Christianity, Christians or churches. The violent insurgent group al-Shabaab has repeatedly expressed its desire to eradicate Christians from the country. Christians from Muslim backgrounds are regarded as high-value targets and may be killed on the spot if discovered.

Al Shabaab -- “the youth” in Arabic, a vile organization pledged to the Islamic State -- is very popular in Somalia. As such, one wonders how many Somalis living in America share in Al Shabaab’s worldview -- its culture?

By his very appearance -- specifically his Salafi beard -- the Somali behind all the recent political violence, “city council candidate” Nasri Warsame, certainly seems reminiscent of Somalia’s radical “youths.” While few Americans understand this, and likely “cringe” at the very suggestion that how one wears their hair or beard is suggestion of anything internal, every Muslim knows that Muslim men who wear mustacheless beards are signaling themselves as what are called “radical Muslims.”

At any rate, here is what America is not only importing, but implicitly approving of in the name of “multiculturalism.” After all, and despite the videotaped evidence of violence and the fact that some people were hurt and hospitalized, “no arrests were made.”

Raymond Ibrahim, author of Defenders of the West and Sword and Scimitar, is the Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and the Judith Rosen Friedman Fellow at the Middle East Forum.

Image: AMISOM Public Information