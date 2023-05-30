Catholic pro-life dad’s home raided, and he faced 11 years in prison

Mark Houck, Catholic pro-life activist and father of seven, was arrested at his home in Pennsylvania last year after being charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for allegedly assaulting a person who provides abortion-related services.

Pennsylvania pro-life activist Ashley Garecht told The Daily Wire that Houck was protecting his son from an aggressive Planned Parenthood escort who was harassing the 12-year-old, noting that the case was dismissed by a federal court in Philadelphia when the escort tried to press charges.

Houck, who leads a nonprofit group that provides sidewalk counseling at abortion clinics in Philadelphia, claims that roughly 25 armed FBI agents in 15 vehicles raided his residence. Houck’s wife, Ryan-Marie Houck, told LifeSiteNews that a group of agents in SWAT gear arrived in 15 vehicles outside the family home at around 7:05 a.m. She said the agents quickly surrounded the house and began pounding on the door, demanding they open up. Houck reportedly tried to get the agents to calm down, saying that his seven children were scared, but the agents allegedly kept shouting.

Mrs. Houck stated: “They had big, huge rifles pointed at Mark and pointed at me and kind of pointed throughout the house.” She added, “The kids were all just screaming. It was all just very scary and traumatic.”

A spokesperson with the Philadelphia office of the FBI partially rebutted the Houcks’ claims, saying SWAT was not involved with the arrest of Houck.

The spokesperson told Fox News: “There are inaccurate claims being made regarding the arrest of Mark Houck. No SWAT Team or SWAT operators were involved. FBI agents knocked on Mr. Houck’s front door, identified themselves as FBI agents and asked him to exit the residence. He did so and was taken into custody without incident pursuant to an indictment.”

What we know of the raid on Roger Stone’s home gives us reason to believe the worst. The sixty-six-year-old Stone was accused of a process crime, yet saw 29 heavily armed agents, many with guns drawn, swarm his abode in the early morning hours, cuff him, and drag him outside barefoot…terrifying his wife and dogs.

A senior FBI source admitted to Fox News that there might have been 15-20 agents who arrived at the Houck family’s door with guns out and-- at the ready. But the source claimed that the guns were never pointed directly at Houck or any members of his family.

Incredibly, Houck was facing up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $350,000, according to Fox News. Update: Fortunately, he was acquitted of all charges and freed. Which makes all the more outrageous his treatment during the arrest.

We are in the midst of an unprecedented attack on pro-life people. Virtually anyone—and any entity-- who values life and considers it a sacred gift to be cherished is being challenged, mocked, cancelled, fined, or even imprisoned. Conversely, pro-abortion types can run amok with impunity, knowing they won’t be held accountable for their actions.

Elites tell us that people are bad for the planet and that we must reduce the number of humans inhabiting the Earth-- whether via abortion, assisted suicide, or any number of other actions and policies. They want to dramatically limit farming, and food production in general. They want to do away with fossil fuels energy and allow countless numbers to perish from extreme cold and heat. They imposed deadly lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates.

It appears they may be on the verge of allowing mRNA vaccines to be injected into cows/cattle, making it nearly impossible for most of us to keep them from entering our bodies. They want us to eat bugs—and own nothing yet be happy. Their policies have directly or indirectly led to increasing conflict and crime, more frequent near misses in the air and train derailments on the ground. They have pushed to legalize heavily THC-laden marijuana -- and even hard drugs -- in many states, even as they refuse to close the U.S. southern border to try to stem the tide of fentanyl washing over the nation, killing more than a hundred thousand folks annually.

It is clear that our current rulers don’t respect life, let alone cherish it. They certainly don’t respect or value the lives of those with whom they disagree. They are destroyers, not builders. Many defend Satanists while mocking concerned parents and pro-lifers as “extremists.”

Should we trust these folks? Should we trust them with our own lives, or that of our loved ones?

Because, as things stand now, we are doing just that.

Photo credit: GiveSendGo via the Daily Wire