Biden’s Navy taps a ‘non-binary’ enlisted transvestite to seduce new recruits

John Paul Jones, father of the American Navy and great naval commander of the Revolution is famously quoted as saying, “I wish to have no connection with any ship that does not sail fast, for I intend to go in harm’s way.”

Joshua Kelley, or “Harpy Daniels” when donning any number of his exaggerated and stereotypical lady’s costumes says, “let’s go Slay!”

From a report by the New York Post out just yesterday:

The US Navy invited an active-duty drag queen to be a ‘Digital Ambassador’ – as part of a recent drive ‘to attract the most talented and diverse workforce’ and combat plunging recruitment.

(Last month, Navy bureaucrat Lisa Franchetti announced that the branch is expected to fall short of its recruitment goal by 16%.)

But Kelley isn’t just a creep in women’s clothes finding a platform to be a pervert thanks to Biden hires, he’s an enlisted military member; presumably, this sailor took an solemn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” and “bear true faith and allegiance” to his country and its heritage. Yet, Kelley flaunts his deceit with his obvious agenda to mock and degrade American values and principles. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? According to Kelley’s homosexual transvestite role model, it’s “life, liberty, and the pursuit of style” — from an article in the Daily Mail:

Kelley said she [sic] began dressing in drag and performing in shows years before she joined the Navy, drawing on inspiration from the queens on RuPaul's Drag Race — which he started watching at the age of 16.

If you’re like me you’ve never seen the show, so I had to run an internet search on the premise; RuPaul’s Drag Race is a “reality” television program in which men in drag compete for a crown and title. Would you be surprised to learn that RuPaul recently suggested a kid’s version of the contest?

Kelley’s now-deleted Instagram page listed his preferred pronouns as “she/her” and also included his desire to be recognized as “non-binary.” One picture obtained by Daily Mail shows Kelley in costume, holding a sign that says “Make America Free” and “pro-choice” — I thought the standard was “no uterus, no opinion”?

Apparently, a Navy spokesman asserted the “Digital Ambassador” recruitment program was only a pilot initiative which has since concluded — oh, kind of like MK Ultra or DARPA’s LifeLog project?

The Democrats and their leftist ideologues possess a disturbing ability to methodically desecrate everything that is patriotic, uniquely American, and even reasonable — everything they touch turns to you-know-what. What is the purpose of a military? Obviously lethality. How could anyone argue to the contrary? I don’t know, ask a Democrat.

Now, I have an idea for a pilot program to address the recruitment crisis, and I daresay it would draw higher caliber recruits than an absurdly-painted gay man in a skirt; simply quote John Paul Jones:

Sign on, young man, and sail with me. The stature of our homeland is no more than the measure of ourselves. Our job is to keep her free. Our will is to keep the torch of freedom burning for all. To this solemn purpose we call on the young, the brave, the strong, and the free. Heed my call, Come to the sea. Come Sail with me.

But of course, as we all know, the ruin caused by Biden and his co-conspirators is intentional, not happenstance.

Image: Twitter video screen grab.