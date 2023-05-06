Biden's handlers roll out the fighting version of an electoral scrapper

We got a chance yesterday to see a perfectly medicated version of Joe Biden, one that didn't wander off aimlessly or fail to complete sentences — or even words. The meds lasted throughout the iterview. Recalling the version of Biden we saw in the 2020 round of presidential debates, the image projected by Joe Biden as he sat for an interview with Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC's 11th Hour was of a fairly normal, coherent man in charge of his faculties. In other words, a radically different Biden from what normally presents.

Mediaite reports:

After Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris and claimed she hadn't "gotten the credit she deserves," Ruhle said, "Critics would say you're elevating her because they think you wouldn't serve a full term, and it is fair to say that there's not a Fortune 500 company in the world looking to hire a CEO in his 80s."

"So why would an 82-year-old Joe Biden be the right person for the most important job in the world?" she questioned.

Biden responded, "Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people."

He also claimed to be "more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office," and said, "I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective."