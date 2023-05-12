Biden priority: Keeping photos of migrant overcrowding in detention out of the news -Report

As Joe Biden's weakly enforced Title 42 expires and illegal border crossers can no longer be expelled from the U.S. based on pandemic considerations, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had a tough, scary, message for potential migrants:

"I want to be very clear: our borders are not open. People who cross our border unlawfully and without a legal basis to remain will be promptly processed and removed," Mayorkas said.

Which is laughable. He's made that tough, scary warning many times before, and well, here we are.

According to Fox News. here's the real priority:

Sources tell Fox News that the priority right now for Border Patrol is avoiding images of overcrowding and processing migrants as fast as possible. Authorities earlier this week greenlighted "safe" mass street releases if CBP and non-governmental organization (NGO) partners cannot hold them. It means that the largest wave of mass releases in history has already begun and will continue in the coming days.

Which tells illegal migrants what Mayorkas means when he says not to cross the border. It's not about the importance of obeying the law. It's about avoiding news photos of too many migrants crossing the border which would bring bad publicity to him and his policies. What a message to send to illegal border crossers.

Migrants already know that if they turn themselves into the Border Patrol, they'll more likely be mass-released into the country without so much as a court date for their inevitably spurious claims to asylum. Title 42 resulted in the expulsion of only 19% of them, meaning, the rest had an 81% chance of getting in. Now with Title 8, the result will be the same and if there are a lot of them coming, they will simply be released -- after lots of tough vetting, they claim, another one to make migrants laugh.

If they are slightly less lucky, they will be issued a 'notice to report' to the authorities, called 'parole,' to be done on the honor system. Most of course, skip the honor, according to a report from the Washington Times. If they are slightly less lucky than that, they will be released on an 'alternative to detention,' plan, or, 'parole' as well, and if it gets to that, there aren't going to be any parole officers looking for them once they skip their court date two, three, or ten years from now. Most will be released without even a notice to report to ICE; the full catch and release. That's been in the news, too. The New York Post has a leaked document.

The fact that the Bidenites are more concerned about television pictures of crowded detention facilities than they are about securing the border tells migrants all they need to know about what their odds are if they cross illegally in huge numbers. Already there are 60,000 migrants massed at the border, and another 150,000 on the way. The more who cross, the fewer who get detained and expelled, owing to the Biden's real priority: The fear of those news pictures.

Migrants aren't stupid and can read between the lines of messages. If the Biden priority is avoiding those overcrowded news pictures, then for them, the more who cross, the better.

Image: Screen shot from KTLA5 video, via YouTube