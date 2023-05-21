Beck and Levin provide a way to bring the Bidens to justice

Glenn Beck and Mark Levin have compiled a report that catalogues many of the crimes committed by the Biden family. The two broadcaster/journalists have put together a stunning list of the violations committed by the criminal first family.

There's a good bit of old news here; Hunter Biden can go through hookers and cocaine like a fat kid goes through cake, but there are other, more damning revelations.

In addition to Hunter's personal pleasure pursuits, it is also demonstrated that the Bidens repeatedly violated the FARA regulations, requiring agents for foreign governments to register as such. Multiple violations of this act by Hunter and his associates have gone uninvestigated and, thus, unprosecuted. The U.S. government did manage to use these laws to go after former Trump adviser Paul Manafort and find him guilty and sentenced him to seventy-three months in prison. Far greater wrongdoing on the part of Hunter and his associates remains unprosecuted.

Chinese elites have paid approximately $31 million to Hunter, who distributed the funds throughout the family, including payments to "the big guy."

Joe Biden met with at least 14 of Hunter's business associates while vice president. He continues to insist he never was involved with his son's business dealings, in effect daring us to call him a liar. After all, whom should we believe — the president or our lying eyes and ears?

But in an outrageous display of political corruption, then–vice president Joe Biden bragged in a video of threatening to withhold a billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine unless a prosecutor investigating Ukrainian energy corporation Burisma, of which Hunter and at least one associate were board members, was fired.

The V.P. got his wish. From 2014 on, Hunter and his associates received millions from the Ukrainian government, reportedly because the U.S. chose to leave Burisma alone.

Hunter, his father insists, is the finest man he has ever known, despite records showing that his son repeatedly met surreptitiously with foreign officials and then later met with his father to follow up. It is even claimed that Hunter had a mole in the FBI to tip him off in the event of any investigation.

There is little, if anything, we can do to alter the fact that the Bidens, father, son, and all the rest, are despicable human beings. They have repeatedly shown themselves to be liars, plagiarizers, and worse. Nothing demonstrates their collective lack of character and basic human decency more effectively than the denial of a DNA-proven granddaughter's right to be recognized as a Biden grandchild. In the long run, not being associated with the Biden clan may prove to be the best thing that ever happened to the child.

On the other hand, there is plenty that can be done about the lawlessness of the "first family." Beck and Levin have meticulously listed the various crimes by location and provided contact information for those responsible for prosecuting and bringing these criminals to justice. I urge anyone living in one of these jurisdictions to follow the directions given to contact the prosecutors and follow up on seeing to it that they have their day in court. The journalists urge citizens not to take no, or no reply, for an answer. Press the prosecutors to do their jobs.

Hunter would have been far better off had he listened to Marie Antoinette and just eaten the fat kid's cake. Had he avoided hookers, cocaine, and FARA violations, as well as foreign bribes, he would not be looking at hard prison time.

And if Hunter is truly the finest man that Joe Biden has ever met, we are seeing the after-effects of too much time spent in his basement. He should have gotten out more.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Florida.

Image: LisaRedfern via Pixabay, Pixabay License.