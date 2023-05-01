AP redefined ‘insurrection’ to include J6 protests, then redefined it again to exclude TN and MT protests that disrupted legislatures

Apparently Humpty Dumpty has taken a senior editing position with the Associated Press. Lewis Carroll’s character from Alice in Wonderland famously intoned, “When I use a word… it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less,” and the giant propaganda agency feels the same way.

Writing in Human Events, Libby Emmons calls out the AP for redefining the word “insurrection” to apply to the January 6, 2021 demonstrators, and then, when that definition was applied by others to the left wing demonstrations that disrupted the Tennessee and Montana state legislatures, re-redefining the term so as to solely apply to its enemies, the pro-Trump demonstrators. I’s an absolutely clear instance of AP acting as a propaganda organ for the left, not as a news agency.