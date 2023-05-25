‘Anti-Black Racism’ course to be required for UConn graduation…for the ‘collective good’ of course

One of the lines in The Communist Manifesto I return to time and time again is this:

The Communist revolution is the most radical rupture with traditional property relations; no wonder that its development involved the most radical rupture with traditional ideas.

Because, time and again, rupture, or any of its variations, show up in contemporary political rhetoric…exclusively though, it emanates from the left, and like Marx and Engels, doesn’t imply a peaceful disruption. (Of the communist revolution, the Manifesto states, “Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads….”)

Perhaps you remember when Black Lives Matter expressly published their commitment to “disrupt” the “nuclear family”?

Did you hear Pakistan’s “climate change” minister say it is “essential to disrupt the social consensus”?

How could you forget when NBC published a piece by Mona Eltahawy which detailed why she prioritizes obscene language? In her own words:

I say f**k because profanity is an important tool in defying, disobeying and disrupting patriarchy and its rules.

Or, what about the University of Connecticut’s latest announcement? A May 17th message from the provost detailed that the “Anti-Black Racism” course that the school has offered as an elective is now required “education” for any student wishing to graduate. Pay close attention to two ideas in the following passage from the college’s own website where you can find the enumerated list of course objectives:

Locate valuable resources throughout the University of Connecticut that work to disrupt [emphasis added] anti-Black racism for the collective good [emphasis added].

There’s that word again — but take a look at what else was communicated: “the collective good.”

(In 1893, Freidrich Engels used the phrase “common aims” to describe “collective good.”)

A recent essay highlighting the eerie similarities between the Democrat party of today and the Nazi party of Germany during the 1930s touched on a disturbing application of the phrase:

The centralized collectivist control philosophy of the Democrat and Nazi parties is epitomized in the phrase ‘the Common Good’ (Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz in the original German). How many times have you heard the fascists of the far left parrot the phrase ‘the Common Good’ when trying to shove a draconian, authoritarian rule down our throats? The COVID crisis was particularly egregious in this regard, exemplified by this piece in USA Today: ‘The COVID culture war: At what point should personal freedom yield to the common good?’

Didn’t the German regime argue the extermination of the physically and mentally handicapped (and eventually the Jews) was for the “common good”?

(Type “euthanasia” and “common good” into a top search engine and you’ll get over seven million results in less than half a second.)

When George Orwell penned 1984, it was meant to be a work of fiction (not a harbinger). The well-known “War is Peace”, “Freedom is Slavery”, and “Ignorance is Strength” slogans illustrated how deeply corrupted the truth was in the invented Oceania, and how profoundly successful “the Party” had been in its brainwashing campaign.

Yet, 1984 is the leftist reality in 2023 — hordes of college-educated whole-heartedly gobbled up such moronic ideas like “Male is Female”, “Right is Wrong”, and “Intelligence is Stupidity — so what’s stopping them from embracing any tyrannical scheme “for the common good”?

Leftists possess an unparalleled ability to bastardize anything they touch, or as President Trump famously noted, “everything woke turns to s***.”

When the left effectively owns every American institution (academia, public schools, healthcare, media, the Fourth Branch), and Americans have unprecedented levels of distrust in said institutions, I’m going to go out on a limb here and say the cratered credibility is probably due to the influence of the leftism.

American universities have produced some of the greatest thinkers the world has ever known (James Madison, Thomas Jefferson); now, the “best and the brightest” are lowbrow groupthink sophists, capable of copying and pasting “#BlackLivesMatter” 100 times on their admissions essay, or willing to flaunt their mental illness under the “2SLGTBQIA+” banner.

Interestingly enough, the only time American universities actually had a legitimate claim to academic and intellectual excellence, was when the institutes churned out individualists (Jefferson and Madison), not “anti-Black racism” collectivists.

