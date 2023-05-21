Americans are becoming aware of problems with the Deep State

I must admit that I haven’t taken much interest in the Durham Report. That’s because it’s mostly a compilation of things conservative news junkies already knew. Additionally, Durham did exactly what Comey did vis-à-vis Hillary in 2016: He laid out a long list of wrongful behaviors and then said, “Never mind.” Without recommended indictments, the report is a meh. What’s heartening, though, is a poll that says that a majority of Americans are finally figuring out that they’ve been victims of the big lie.

The Democrat-affiliated mainstream media have been downplaying the Durham report. Because it doesn’t recommend indictments, the spin is that there’s nothing to see in the report.

What’s amazing, though, is that, despite this news blackout, Americans know that the Russian collusion claim was a hoax, that Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, and that the FBI has become a dangerous institution that colluded with the Bidens to cover their influence peddling. Americans also aren’t buying the MSM’s insistence that Biden is a functional human being:

To start:



Majorities of Americans say it's *false* that Trump colluded with Russia. The the Steele Dossier is also "false."



In other words, they view the story the US media aggressively centered for 3 years as a hoax and a fraud, yet NBC and CNN won't even air this view. pic.twitter.com/wqULHK4Rd9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2023

Majorties of Americans also believe:



* Hunter Biden engaged in criminal influence peddling using his father's name.



* The FBI is not investigating these crimes.



* Joe Biden participated in Hunter's illegal influence peddling and profiteering schemes. pic.twitter.com/HJP4sSfogw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2023

Large majorities of Americans have serious doubts about Biden's mental fitness to be President, and believe he is too old.



Unsurprisingly, then, Trump leads Biden by 7 points for 2024, and Kamala Harris by 11 points.



Can the media be more out-of-touch? pic.twitter.com/UypeQhYmvG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2023

Only 40% of Dem voters say they intend to vote for Biden *in the Dem primary."



For whatever reason, the poll excluded the challenger near 20%: RFK, Jr.



But even many Dems say Biden lacks mental fitness and they don't want to vote for him. pic.twitter.com/dynoAw045M — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2023

What's so striking here isn't that the corporate media relentlessly advocates views and ideologies that majorities of Americans - often large majorities - reject.



It's that the views held by majorities are all but banned on NBC, CNN, NYT and WPost. Thus, this is not a mystery: pic.twitter.com/Xm3lh0HUzv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2023

The poll is obviously good news for Trump, who was the Democrats’ primary target. Even if Americans aren’t thinking of the word “coup,” they are grasping that a coup is what took place.

However, the poll is good news in another way. Once people realize they’ve been the victim of lies, they become usefully cynical. It’s like the saying, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” Americans, if they’re thinking rationally, should never be able to look at the mainstream news in the same way, especially considering that the COVID lies are unraveling as well, whether about masks, lockdowns, or “vaccinations.”

Just as importantly, that dawning cynicism may generally affect the public’s willingness to accept the media’s and other leftists’ ideas about America and politics. After all, if the mainstream media spent three years lying non-stop about Trump, the Bidens, and COVID, isn’t it possible that they’re lying about such things as climate change, the economy, the southern border, etc.?

In Shakespeare’s Othello, Cassio exclaims, “Reputation, reputation, reputation! O, I have lost my reputation! I have lost the immortal part of myself, and what remains is bestial. My reputation, Iago, my reputation!”

That reckoning is exactly what should be happening to the mainstream media and, indeed, the entire Democrat party. (And, unlike Cassio, neither of those institutions has the excuse that it was an unwitting pawn.) With Americans’ growing awareness that Democrats in and out of the media lied relentlessly, those institutions are fast losing their reputations, and Americans are finally seeing that what remains is truly bestial.

Image by Pixlr’s AI generator (edited).