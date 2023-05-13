A lot of red flags surround Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk’s new Twitter CEO

Although free speech advocates (mostly conservatives) were initially suspicious when Elon Musk promised to return free speech to Twitter, for the past several months, he’s followed through on that promise. He’s restored banned accounts, released people from Twitter jail, and allowed words and thoughts that once were immediately censored. Last week, though, he announced that he was hiring Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO and, after a bit of research into her background, the panic set in. Musk promises that all would be well, but many are very worried.

Musk proudly announced Yaccarino’s hiring on Thursday and reiterated on Friday:

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.



Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

The moment he made the announcement, free-speech supporters were horrified. It turns out that Yaccarino is tied to the WEF and his leftist in her views including, seemingly, free speech.

Yaccarino’s forte is as an ad executive. Most recently, she worked for NBC Universal, which she joined in 2011. Before that, she spent 15 years at Turner Broadcasting System. She was innovative and successfully created different ways to bring in ad revenue. That all sounds very good, and those skills would be helpful for Twitter, considering that Musk would like to recoup his investment in the site.

But then there are the other things: Most disturbing for free speech fans is that Yaccarino “serves as chairman of the World Economic Forum’s Taskforce on the Future of Work.”

I stand corrected, I always admit it when I do. I was notified that I had to view the “organizations” tab on LinkedIn to verify that Linda Yaccarino is an Executive Chair on the WEF. I no longer approve of Elon Musk’s Twitter CEO choice. I’m ready for the ‘I told you so’ now. pic.twitter.com/2PmUGzQA2Z — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 12, 2023

World Economic Forum? Noooo.

Forgive me for a slight digression, so I can remind you just how bad the WEF is. Recently, I heard James Lindsay give a brilliant speech about the modern left’s Maoist tactics, including censorship and cultural bullying, to force the West to embrace its planned Utopia. He makes many of the same points here:

Someone in the audience where I heard Lindsay speak pointed out that 20th-century communist movements always had dictators at the top of nomenklatura and apparatchik heap (e.g., Mao, Hitler, Stalin, etc.). He asked if someone was at the top of this century’s iteration of a communist coup. Lindsay’s answer? Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum. It’s all coming from him, with that organization as his propagandist and enforcer. Yaccarino works for Schwab’s WEF.

Moreover, it’s possible Yaccarino is on board with the WEF philosophy about individual liberty (dangerous), free speech (dangerous), Uniparty control (a good thing), etc. That comes through here as she talks about advertisers’ needs:

I don’t care what their political views are, we just need someone who aligns with free speech—not someone focused on “content moderation” (another way to say censorship) or trying to “influence” Elon’s vision.@elonmusk got it right here on all accounts, she did not. pic.twitter.com/d0mFm8FxyK — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 13, 2023

Here is Yaccarino at the WEF bemoaning that the gatekeepers are gone:

Linda Yaccarino Says the Corporate Media Needs to Educate Younger Viewers on News Consumption



“How do you educate a younger generation about news literacy?…They’re used to seeing someone’s phone cam onsite somewhere telling them what’s going on and they take that as real… pic.twitter.com/0dn9U6HKnY — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 13, 2023

Regarding the following video, contrary to the description, Yaccarino does not mention vaccinations. Everything else is accurate:

This is the new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino.



Pro- mask, pro-vax and a participant in The World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/80w760T4z3 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) May 12, 2023

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino wearing her pink feminist hat.



This is NOT what we need @ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/OSqpjeJDtk — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 12, 2023

Yaccarino made the next video while working for NBC Universal. Given the previous image of her wearing her pink hat, it seems reasonable that she’s on board with the social justice agenda:

Meet Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter.

In 2020 interview, Yaccarino praised Jeff Shell and Brian Roberts, her bosses for taking the right steps to “fight social justice and equality”. Also, Yaccarino commended her company’s progress of hiring “50% of women and 50% people… pic.twitter.com/u73vrpnEmA — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 12, 2023

Just last fall, Yaccarino was thrilled about DEI:

I can answer that question. Linda Yaccarino is the tip of the spear for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) also known colloquially as "wokeism" in advertising.



No need to pretend or guess, just accept things as they are - not as you might wish them to be. pic.twitter.com/p5mo1DFSjg — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 12, 2023

In 2018 Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino went to DAVOS calling for "diversity"!

Linda explains not only is it the "right thing", but it's "good for business".



According to Linda, if you don't believe in unabashed diversity you're simply not awake! pic.twitter.com/r8MBpH57T8 — Esoteric Shaggyism (@EsoShaggy) May 12, 2023

Those are the things to worry about. However, there are a couple of balancing considerations.

First, Yaccarino follows important conservative TikTokkers:

Rumored Twitter CEO candidate Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) follows:



Libs of TikTok

Babylon Bee

Catturd

JK Rowling

Tulsi Gabbard

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ron DeSantis

Ric Grenell

Jesse Watters

Dinesh D'Souza

Maria Bartiromo

Russell Brand

Jay Bhattacharya

Karol Markowitz

Miranda Devine — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 12, 2023

Second, Trump appointed her to his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition:

Linda Yaccarino held the position during the last three seasons of Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice. The appointment came just hours after Trump bashed NBC News on Twitter, calling the outlet “as bad as Fake News CNN.”



Scrubbed https://t.co/AOndlArkGH Data: https://t.co/n38M1yomAZ pic.twitter.com/qT0csH6Zax — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 12, 2023

As we know, Trump often appointed to important positions people who were enemies, not friends.

It’s no surprise, given Yaccarino’s job history and on-the-record statements, that people are worried. Musk, however, has promised that she’ll be great in the role and that people will get a chance to ask questions:

I hear your concerns, but don’t judge too early. I am adamant about defending free speech, even if it means losing money. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

As soon as @LindaYacc is ready, we will do a Spaces where you can ask us anything — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Interestingly, Musk has also posted a couple of very conservative things (things he’s said before but not in a concentrated fashion) as if to reassure people that he’s one of the good guys because he believes in the Constitution and in facts. Trust me, these posts imply. I’m not going to install a Fifth Column CEO:

Explaining Constitutional Amendments pic.twitter.com/oYkMPBe9Zi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2023

Anyone who maims children should go to prison for life. This shouldn’t even need to be said. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2023

Looking at what Yaccarino has said and done in the past, there are two ways to view her: Either she’s a true leftist believer and will be the Fifth Columnist at Twitter that everyone fears. Or she’s a woman of great skill and no principles, who will do and say anything her employer asks of her.

I never thought I’d be rooting for amorality, but that’s probably the best thing we can hope for now: If Elon Musk wants free speech, she’ll give him free speech—as long as he signs her paycheck.

