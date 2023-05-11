« A Few Thoughts about the CNN townhall with Trump | Illegals in Tijuana using DoorDash as they await their chance to charge into the U.S. »
May 11, 2023

5/11 videos: Migrants surge into the U.S. in record numbers

By Monica Showalter

So much for Joe Biden's claim that he had a "plan" of carrots and sticks in place to disincentivize illegal border crossings with his dropping of Title 42 pandemic restrictions.

According to mainstream media outlet NBC News, here's the "plan":

After more than 11,000 migrants crossed the southern border on Tuesday, the Biden administration is now preparing a memo that will direct Customs and Border Protection to begin releasing migrants into the United States without court dates or the ability to track them, according to three sources familiar with the plans. 

The Biden administration began releasing migrants without court dates to alleviate overcrowding in March 2021, but had previously enrolled those migrants in a program known as “Alternatives to Detention,” which required them to check in on a mobile app until they were eventually given a court date. The new policy would release them on “parole” with a notice to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office but without enrolling them in Alternatives to Detention. 

The more than 11,000 border apprehensions in a single day marks a new record and surpasses expectations of 10,000 per day predicted by Department of Homeland Security officials on what could come when Covid-19 restrictions lift late Thursday. 

That's called 'open borders' and at this point, there's no arguing with it: Biden has lost control of the border. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas's repeated claim that the border is under control now looks especially dishonest. We haven't seen much of him lately.

Now anyone and everyone -- rich, poor, middle class, lower middle class, working class, intelligentsia, criminals, cartels, literate, illiterate, spies, terrorists, allies, industrious, chiselers, vaccinated, unvaccinated, sick, well, old, young and anyone else can get in, and is getting in, without so much as a court date to file a spurious asylum claim. 

Fox News found an actual document authorizing the mass release into the cities:

 

 

The border cities already are being inundated. The scenes out there near both sides of the border -- around Matamoros, Reynosa, Tijuana, El Paso, Brownsville, the Rio Grande Valley -- look like this:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fox News reports that the current figure poised to get in at the border points is more than 200,000:

 

 

Another 150,000 are on their way:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And there's a report that U.S. officials are coordinating with the Mexicans on letting the migrants in in groups:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is chaos, and very obviously, an invasion.

If there are no borders, there is no country. If there is no country, what, exactly, is Joe Biden the president of? 

Image: Twitter screen shot

