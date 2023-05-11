5/11 videos: Migrants surge into the U.S. in record numbers

So much for Joe Biden's claim that he had a "plan" of carrots and sticks in place to disincentivize illegal border crossings with his dropping of Title 42 pandemic restrictions.

According to mainstream media outlet NBC News, here's the "plan":

After more than 11,000 migrants crossed the southern border on Tuesday, the Biden administration is now preparing a memo that will direct Customs and Border Protection to begin releasing migrants into the United States without court dates or the ability to track them, according to three sources familiar with the plans. The Biden administration began releasing migrants without court dates to alleviate overcrowding in March 2021, but had previously enrolled those migrants in a program known as “Alternatives to Detention,” which required them to check in on a mobile app until they were eventually given a court date. The new policy would release them on “parole” with a notice to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office but without enrolling them in Alternatives to Detention. The more than 11,000 border apprehensions in a single day marks a new record and surpasses expectations of 10,000 per day predicted by Department of Homeland Security officials on what could come when Covid-19 restrictions lift late Thursday.

That's called 'open borders' and at this point, there's no arguing with it: Biden has lost control of the border. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas's repeated claim that the border is under control now looks especially dishonest. We haven't seen much of him lately.

Now anyone and everyone -- rich, poor, middle class, lower middle class, working class, intelligentsia, criminals, cartels, literate, illiterate, spies, terrorists, allies, industrious, chiselers, vaccinated, unvaccinated, sick, well, old, young and anyone else can get in, and is getting in, without so much as a court date to file a spurious asylum claim.

Fox News found an actual document authorizing the mass release into the cities:

NEW: A decision to authorize all Border Patrol Sectors to begin "safe" mass releases of migrants to city streets if NGOs are overcapacity will take place in line with a 2022 memo that was uncovered during legal proceedings last year https://t.co/oI9LS4chvE — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) May 11, 2023

The border cities already are being inundated. The scenes out there near both sides of the border -- around Matamoros, Reynosa, Tijuana, El Paso, Brownsville, the Rio Grande Valley -- look like this:

This entire bus station in Brownsville, Texas is filled with hundreds of migrants who illegally crossed the border and were processed by border patrol and released into the United States.



Title 42 expires tomorrow night and the numbers are expected to greatly increase. pic.twitter.com/ddHoYmZYdD — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 11, 2023

#BREAKING Multiple CBP sources confirm that all agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector (including specialty units) have been pulled from the field to assist with transport and processing.



There are currently more than 7,500 migrants in custody in the RGV waiting to be processed.… pic.twitter.com/80S2gOv0YF — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 10, 2023

I’ll note that I’ve seen no US news outlet documenting this human flood from Matamoros to Brownsville.I am the only American witnessing this. Which is delicious for me and I appreciate the incompetence or bias or whatever but this is terrible for the American public pic.twitter.com/Yzr2Ei4hx8 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 10, 2023

'It's A Disaster': Border Communities Brace For Over 10,000 Migrants A Day As Title 42 Expires on Thursdayhttps://t.co/wUDJQ038kU — DC Enquirer (@DcEnquirer) May 10, 2023

🚩 I’ve just spotted SEVERAL groups of Chinese nationals who illegally crossed the border near Brownsville, TX being released into the US.



This problem seems to go a LOT deeper than the government is leading us to believe. pic.twitter.com/UZXkHXH028 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 11, 2023

Unarmed Mexican immigration unable to hold back the human tide in Matamoros Mexico. These migrants all know someone who swam over and is now living in New Jersey or wherever. pic.twitter.com/r9W8kq821l — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

Just another small turn of the screw in the greatest ever mass migration crisis in US - and world - history. pic.twitter.com/hm3PPPUCXK — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 10, 2023

Homeless migrants completely camped out at a Valero gas station in Brownsville Texas, showering behind the building. pic.twitter.com/tzET1mtmu0 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 10, 2023

NEW: Non-stop illegal crossings continuing here in Brownsville. This is another group of several hundred that just crossed over, some out of frame under the levee. More are coming. We’ve been watching on our drone as migrants tether a rope to US side of Rio Grande while crossing. pic.twitter.com/wuig2soY3O — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

BREAKING-A huge group of migrants has just been apprehended by border patrol after illegally crossing into El Paso from Ciudad Juarez.



Many migrants have shared that they are trying to cross into the US before the end of Title 42, to avoid having to be processed under Title 8,… pic.twitter.com/61sYEjQQSL — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 10, 2023

BREAKING: Texas National Guard soldiers physically blocking migrants who are attempting to illegally cross the US-Mexico border in Brownsville, TX. Razor wires deployed.pic.twitter.com/D7Wm8fwxrP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 10, 2023

Fox News reports that the current figure poised to get in at the border points is more than 200,000:

Tomorrow is going to be one for the history books!! pic.twitter.com/ZNKm7ncTvA — Ken Norberg (@NorbergKen) May 11, 2023

Another 150,000 are on their way:

🚨 JUST IN: An estimated 150,000 migrants in Mexico are currently headed to the U.S./Mexico border, as Title 42 ends Thursday (Axios)



Border towns are preparing for absolute chaos. pic.twitter.com/rGgZSMJJQi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 10, 2023

Throwback tactic I saw during the Del Rio migrant camp crisis back in 21, the first year of this greatest mass migration event in American history pic.twitter.com/EFDgGq5rIK — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 10, 2023

FAIR AT THE BORDER: Last night hundreds of migrants gathered outside of El Paso border gate #42. Border Patrol opened the gates and troops arrived to assist with processing them into the country instead of turning them away - per Biden’s orders… pic.twitter.com/Eja4uQrZlF — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) May 10, 2023

Enormous line of hundreds migrants gathering for Border Patrol processing after they crossed illegally into Brownsville. Stretches as far as I can see from this perspective. It has been non-stop like this with huge groups in the late afternoon/evening every day last three days. pic.twitter.com/6ArCgGTXzH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

And there's a report that U.S. officials are coordinating with the Mexicans on letting the migrants in in groups:

US border officials are reportedly using an online chatroom to tell Mexican authorities when to let 100-150 illegal migrants at a time jump into the Rio Grande and swim across as a way to make processing their release into America easier.https://t.co/dkmQw4uzon — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 11, 2023

A striking level of collusion, as Biden's DHS officers use an encrypted online chat room to tell Mexico when to let migrants swim across.https://t.co/oSqyuDHZ5e — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) May 10, 2023

BREAKING : Massive line of illegal immigrants turning themselves in to immigration officials after DHS announced an enforcement operation

on migrants who evaded border patrol agents in El Paso. Majority of migrants in line are males from Venezuela @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/qt5WaPuOfF — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 9, 2023

BREAKING: Biden breaks campaign promise, restores Trump immigration policy just one day before Title 42 expires as migrants prepare to storm the southern border.



"The Biden administration has finalized a sweeping restriction on asylum that it plans to use to ramp up swift… pic.twitter.com/YMay9swAmw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2023

Looking across the river at Matamoros, MX from Brownsville, TX. Crowds of migrants continue to gather with the intention of crossing illegally into the U.S. The two men in the green are Mexican immigration officials. pic.twitter.com/fElYgX4dw1 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

FAIR AT THE BORDER



Happening now - gates are open, Border Patrol is escorting migrants through 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MF4KaQ4Oca — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) May 10, 2023

Border Patrol Union tears into the DHS for telling illegal immigrants where they'll be safe crossing the US border.



America has become a real joke under Biden! https://t.co/yymbuyy22P — UK Justice Forum 🇬🇧 Latest Video News Updates! (@Justice_forum) May 10, 2023

This is chaos, and very obviously, an invasion.

If there are no borders, there is no country. If there is no country, what, exactly, is Joe Biden the president of?

Image: Twitter screen shot