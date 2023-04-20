Writer for Intelligencer declares ‘parental rights’ a system of human ownership

Sarah Jones opened her piece with a verse from the Holy Bible, so it’s only fitting I do too:

For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.

On April 8th, Intelligencer published an essay in which the author declared that the “right-wing campaign” for parental rights is nothing more than a “Christian” agenda to dehumanize and demean. According to Sarah Jones, Judeo-Christian moralists don’t pursue the traditional family structure and the idea of childhood innocence because they care about people, it’s because they love treating people as chattel!

As I noted above, Jones begins her piece with an attack on Scripture, citing Proverbs 22:6. The Old Testament instruction encourages parents to “train” their children — of course for a God-hating leftist like Jones, this wisdom imparts:

A child can be broken, or stamped into shape, much like any domesticated animal.

She continues with this:

Authoritarianism is gospel to modern conservatives. Nowhere is that clearer than in their assaults on children.

Yes, you and I both read that right — per Jones, authoritarianism is a hallmark of the conservative set of beliefs, and the “assault” on children is being waged by conservatives.

Unsurprisingly, there was no mention of this:

This is utterly disgusting.



Camps indoctrinating kids as young as 7 with gender ideology and sexual confusion are now being promoted and subsidized by all government levels.https://t.co/Krk8D84QQL pic.twitter.com/JBsnD8tKHx — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 31, 2023

Or this:

Where is the Border Czar, #KamalaHarris ❓



Rape Trees, Dead Migrants and the Consequences of an Unsecured Border.



Everyone profits from human trafficking. (10% for the Big Guy)

This should be a bipartisan issue.#ProtectTheChildren https://t.co/UM5oGTEvA6 pic.twitter.com/WTnGMmVzgZ — ♱🇺🇸𝕄𝔸𝔾𝔸 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒚 ن (@45LVNancy) April 19, 2023

Or this:

Libs: “We know what is best for the kids… trust us.”



Also Libs male children: pic.twitter.com/V99rNUvYY1 — Louis Uridel (@LouisUridel) April 18, 2023

Or this:

A 13-year old drag queen… being cheered on by adults and his parents allowed this. Groomers everywhere. 🪵🪓 #Brrrrrr pic.twitter.com/v4JokjJPdG — Louis Uridel (@LouisUridel) March 26, 2023

Or this:

Today, outside SCOTUS, we held up pictures of five viable babies killed by abortion right here in DC. The opposition turned their heads, refusing to acknowledge the five. America must know the truth. There must be justice for the five. #JusticeForTheFive



📷 @eternallystoked pic.twitter.com/lu3oywZQRT — Mark Lee Dickson (@MarkLeeDickson) June 27, 2022

Jones then writes, “Conservative interest in the child extends beyond a traditional hostility to LGBT people” and cites several instances, majority of which relate to child labor laws. Yet, no doubt Ms. Jones uses a computer and a smartphone; these electronics require cobalt, which is largely mined by children in horrendous environments. From Amnesty International:

The glamourous shop displays and marketing of state of the art technologies are a stark contrast to the children carrying bags of rocks….

I’m curious, does Jones possibly advocate for the production of (or even use) electric vehicles? If I had to speculate, I’d say the likelihood is high.

However, Jones’s most oblivious statement though had to be this:

Because parents own their children, they can dispose of the child as they see fit. They can deny them evidence-based medical care. They can put a child to work. They can make sure a child is sheltered from the dangers of a serious education. When a child goes hungry, that’s because a parent isn’t caring for their property — and what a person does with their property is their right. Like any piece of property, a child has value to conservative activists. They are key to a future the conservative wants to win. Parental rights are merely one path to the total capture of state power and the imposition of an authoritarian hierarchy on us all. So it’s no surprise that children have long been a fixation to the right wing.

“Dispose of the child as they see fit.” Isn’t that the whole schtick of the abortion lobby and its seething mob? How many times have we all heard “my body, my choice”? Except, the baby’s body isn’t the mother’s body, and therefore, intentionally ending the life of the child is murder and the very definition of disposing of a child as one sees fit. As if you needed a reminder, refer back to the abortion victim images above — these children were literally thrown into the garbage after their execution.

And a child’s value is limited to his/her use as a political pawn? Or… could it possibly be that those who embrace the Judeo-Chrisitian morality — yes, the ones that Jones denigrates as sadistic abusers — believe in the preciousness of human life and childhood innocence?

Quite a bit of projection going on here, and this leftist writer simply galvanizes her reputation as one of the dullest and most delusional Democrats to date.

