World Health Organization is sexualizing children

They are coming for our children. Openly, but for the moment obscurely, UN health bureaucrats are pushing the sexualization of young children. It starts (naturally) with the children of Europe, where organized religion is weakest, but the sponsor’s name is the WHO, which stands for The World health Organization, so you can be sure that our children are not going to escape this push.

This document from the WHO Regional Office for Europe and BZgA[i], titled “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe” is a stunner.

(source)

Its key points on the sexualization of children are summarized here:

✔︎ Children between 0 and 4 years must learn about masturbation and develop an interest in their own and others' bodies.



✔︎ Children between 4 and 6 years must learn about masturbation, and be encouraged to express their sexual needs and wishes.



✔︎ Children between 6 and 9 years must learn about sexual intercourse, online pornography, having a secret love and self-stimulation.



✔︎ Children between 9 and 12 years children should have their first sexual experience, and learn to use online pornography.

This summary is genuine, as a look through the online document proves. For example:

Further proof that it is genuine comes from the existence of multi-language versions of the document:

Childhood is and ought to remain asexual. The body and mind are not yet prepared for the mighty forces that are unleashed in sexual activity. Those who want to violate our children by intruding on their childhood and inserting sexual thoughts and practices before maturity are demonic in my opinion.

I have no hope that the US government under child-sniffer Joe Biden would do anything to combat this. In fact, the best hope might be the Islamic countries. They would be told that this is for Europe, so none of their business. However, Islam regards the Muslims living in Europe as part of their ummah, and therefore a matter of direct relevance to all Islamic countries. The OIC ought to take a position on this.

The time to shine light on this sexualization of children is now, before more innocent lives are wrecked with premature sexuality.

Hat tip: Alex