With a covid vaccine reckoning coming, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau tries a ‘limited hangout’

The mRNA gene therapies sold to the public as “vaccines” don’t prevent the spread of the virus, as even CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified under oath, and have led to serious side effects. It doesn’t take a genius to anticipate that a reckoning is coming for those who hyped the jabs, downplayed alternatives, and even coerced people into receiving the drugs whose long-term side effects are unknown.

One non-genius who sees this is Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister. Speaking at a public forum in Ottawa, he engaged in what intelligence jargon calls a “limited hangout,” meaning,

…a form of propaganda in which a selected portion of a scandal, criminal act, sensitive or classified information, etc. is revealed or leaked, without telling the whole story. The intention may be to establish credibility as a critic of something or somebody by engaging in criticism of them while in fact covering up for them by omitting many details; to distance oneself publicly from something using innocuous or vague criticism even when one's own sympathies are privately with them; or to divert public attention away from a more heinous act by leaking information about something less heinous. This is a common tactic used by political extremist groups on both ends of the political spectrum, as well as by government intelligence agencies caught in scandals.

Here is what he said (rush transcript by Grabien)

“Misinformation and disinformation is carrying people to believe things that are untrue. And vaccinations is a perfect example of it. Like any modern bit of medical advancements, there are potential side effects in vaccinations, and there are people who probably gotten very sick from vaccinations on the billions of people have been vaccinated against Covid over the past few years. There are far more people who obviously have died due to Covid, died from not getting vaccinated. And the idea that people can fly in the face of science, well, individuals are allowed to make their own choices. There may be all sorts of different reasons why someone is hesitant to get vaccinated, but I make a distinction, I always have, between someone choosing for personal reasons to choose not to get vaccinated and someone deliberately using misinformation to mislead and scare other people with so-called facts that aren’t facts at all, that lead them to make a choice that endangers their lives and the lives of other citizens. So, as prime minister, through the greatest public health crisis that we faced in a hundred years in this country, since the Spanish flu, my responsibility was to keep as many Canadians alive as possible. And all of the scientists and the medical experts and researchers, not just in Canada but around the world, understood that vaccination was going to be the way through this. And therefore, while not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure that all the incentives and all the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated and that’s exactly what they did. We got vaccinated to a higher level than just about any other of our peer countries. And that’s why we had a less deadly pandemic than most other countries.”

He is mixing truth (vaccines have harmed people) with lies and evasions. People died of covid, yes, but to attribute their covid deaths to not getting vaccinated is verbal slight-of-hand. It ignores the other therapies that could have been used if they were not suppressed in favor of pushing vaccines (to the immense profit of drug makers). And his statement that “all of the scientists and the medical experts and researchers” agreed that vaccines were the way to go is an outright lie.

So is his disingenuous claim that he didn’t force anybody to get vaccinated, he only provided “incentives.” This kind of rationale can be used by anyone forcing people into actions that they don’t want to take. Not getting fired is both an incentive and a coercion, amounting to force.

Notably, Trudeau says nothing about the totalitarian repression of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. That is a reckoning that ought to be on its way.

Photo credit: Grabien video screengrab