April 25, 2023
While you were sleeping, President Joseph Biden (D) announced his future plans
This morning, at 6:00 a.m., Joe Biden informed the world that he was once again running for president of the United States of America.
But wait. He wasn't awake at that early hour.
While he--and many of you--were sleeping, his aides released a three-minute video, called "Freedom."
"Let's finish the job," he mutters.
"The job" of high inflation as in such basics as food and fuel.
American involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
High unemployment, officially a seemingly mild 3.5% which doesn't account for the low labor participation rate.
Illegal immigration.
And so much more. Please, no more four more years!
Let's go, Brandon! Go Joe! Straight to your retirement home in Delaware where you've spent a quarter of your time as president and used as a stash house for classified documents on your family's side enterprises with China.
And take your family with you.