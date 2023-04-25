While you were sleeping, President Joseph Biden (D) announced his future plans

This morning, at 6:00 a.m., Joe Biden informed the world that he was once again running for president of the United States of America.

But wait. He wasn't awake at that early hour.

While he--and many of you--were sleeping, his aides released a three-minute video, called "Freedom."

"Let's finish the job," he mutters.

"The job" of high inflation as in such basics as food and fuel.

American involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

And so much more. Please, no more four more years!