Vivek Ramaswamy attacks Ron DeSantis and offers far-reaching school reform program

It looks to me like Vivek Ramaswamy hopes to be Donald Trump’s running mate. Yesterday, in tweets 6 hours apart, he delivered a sharp attack on the governor of Florida, who is apparently feared and detested by Donald Trump, the overwhelming favorite for the GOP’s nomination, and then laid out a frontal assault on the teachers’ unions and government schools.

You shouldn’t be President of the United States if you’re going to get outsmarted by Mickey Mouse. @RonDeSantisFL rails against Disney’s “special privileges,” yet he’s literally the governor who signed some of those crony privileges into law.

Abolish teachers unions. Shut down the Dept of Education & use the $$ to fund school choice + 3 armed security guards in all schools to protect children. Publish curriculum online & cameras in the classroom. Revive civic education without apology. I’ll do my part as President,… pic.twitter.com/9IFyky3FBW — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 28, 2023

I think Ramaswamy is highly intelligent, creative, and a breath of fresh air. I’ve even made a couple of tiny donations to his campaign, to encourage his voice being heard and to get on his email and text message distribution lists. But as someone who has never won elective office, he has no chance to be nominated and elected to the presidency. The only non-politicians who can do that are generals who win extremely important wars.

But I think he has a decent shot at being selected by Trump as his running mate, assuming Trump gets the nomination, as currently appears likely. Trump respects entrepreneurs, especially those who get rich, as Ramaswamy reportedly has done. Ramaswamy’s speaking style makes nice contrast with Trump’s. Both are impassioned, but Ramaswamy speaks in complete sentences and comes off as somewhat cool, cerebral, and a nerd, while Trump is a stream of consciousness ball of fire. Together, they cover a lot of rhetorical ground.

Government schools ae shaping up as a sleeper issue of the election. There is vast anger and dissatisfaction, so much so that even CNN is covering it. The ethnic stereotype in this country of South Asian heritage people as brainy, highly educated tech folks works to his advantage on this issue. His pleasant demeanor also helps him be an attack dog who doesn't repel with his anger.

It will be interesting to see if DeSantis retaliates.

