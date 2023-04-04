Time for the GOP to serve Democrats a taste of their own medicine

This weekend, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R-VA) and Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher. When Maher asked them about President Trump’s indictment, both skirted the topic.

Sears said they hadn’t seen the charges and didn't comment any further. Sununu called the indictment a circus but immediately proceeded to attack Trump, claiming he didn’t think Trump will be the GOP nominee in 2024 and that Trump can’t win the general election. `Maher’s show was a great opportunity for Sears and Sununu to explain Democrat voters how Trump is being targeted, but alas it was squandered as they opted to sit on the fence.

Perhaps they hope that their stance of neutrality will make them the ‘good ones’ in the eyes of the Democrats and insulate them from being targets. They must remember that even if they are clean, the Democrats will find a way to target them by inventing falsehoods to target them as they did to Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh.

Perhaps the likes of Sununu see this as a political opportunity -- i.e., if Trump cannot run, they stand a chance to win. They must understand that if they do not stand against this witch hunt, they have no chance with GOP voters, whom they need in order to get the nomination in 2024.

These Republicans must not forget that neutrality when an attack is in progress is the equivalent of siding with the attacker.

Such Republicans often claim to not like Trump's rhetoric or his character while they claim to be the sole custodians of principles and morality in the GOP.

This is the occasion for these Republicans to demonstrate how principled they really are by putting aside their personal distaste against Trump and standing for the rule of law and siding with a man who is being needlessly and relentlessly persecuted by the establishment.

It is beyond doubt that this is a politically motivated targeting of President Trump.

It began with the Russian Collusion hoax. Next was Ukraine so-called 'scandal' which led to Trump’s first impeachment. Then there was the ‘violent insurrection’ hoax which led to the second impeachment. Then the ‘investigation’ of the 'insurrection’. There was also a raid on President Trump’s Florida residence.

The vile display of schadenfreude by Democrats following the news of Trump's indictment makes it obvious what the motive is. They want to humiliate and destroy Trump for challenging and beating the establishment at the game of which they thought they were masters.

There is no basis for any of these inquiries, investigations, raids, or actions.

This is a witch hunt, and it must be called that and nothing else.

It is time these Republicans stop being indecisive by feigning ignorance or remaining silent or talking about letting the law take its course or allowing the courts to decide or letting the investigations continue or being open to new information.

These Republicans must understand that a similar fate awaits them if they remain silent now.

These Republicans must understand that it isn’t Trump's personality or his baggage or his character that has made him a target. There are plenty of Democrats who are much worse.

It is also not because they despise Trump. The Democrats despise many others but do not target them as they targeted Trump.

They target Trump because of what he stands for.

Trump took on the establishment they cultivated for decades and beat them at their game and the Democrats fear he may beat them again in 2024.

This is a move to outlaw political opposition.

The only way to stop the Democrats is by giving them a taste of their own medicine.

It is time for Republicans in the House to begin investigating Democrats.

They could begin by impeaching Joe Biden in the House for a violation of his oath of office by not enforcing the law at the border. Mayorkas and Garland should also be impeached for perjury in Congressional testimony and faialure to discharge the duties of office.

Investigations must be conducted by state and local officials in red states on any of the following subjects and beyond.

Hunter Biden’s shady deals in Ukraine and Chine and Joe Biden’s abuse of power to get there.

Hunter‘s tax crimes and false statements related to a gun purchase.

Congress paying over $17 million in hush money following inappropriate behavior

Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s suspicious trading activities prior to passages of laws or grants and subsidies granted to certain sectors.

Hillary Clinton for accepting donations for the Clinton Foundation while being Secretary of State.

Let process become the punishment for the Democrats.

Let the Democrats face hardship by having to travel to flyover country for appearances in courts or during investigations.

Let the Democrats realize that the unwritten rule of not going after political opponents is in their interests.

This is an occasion for the GOP to stop being reactive to Democrat narratives, and instead become drivers of their narrative.

The relentless attacks by the Democrats since Trump won the election in November 2016 are the equivalent of thugs in your neighborhood attacking you every day on your way to the office. If you ignore the attacks or verbally condemn the attack nothing will change. There comes a point when you have to take the fight to your adversary and give him such punishment that he begs for a truce that will cause long-lasting peace.

The GOP must not fear of being targeted by government agencies or MSNBC or the NYT or Stephen Colbert and instead give the Democrats a taste of how it feels to be the target of gratuitous probes.

The other option is to surrender totally and accept the Democrats as monarchs.

There is a huge difference between what must be done and what is actually done. But cautious optimism has no perils.

Let’s hope the GOP surprises everyone and rises to the occasion.