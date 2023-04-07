This trial would have drawn major coverage if it would have been about Trump instead of the election of Obama and Biden in 2012

The media say they have always been concerned about big money in elections.

They also say they are very concerned about foreign money in elections, and honest elections, so here is a trial should draw great interest. It also involves a billionaire and stolen money.

It has a major movie star, Leonardo DiCaprio, who is testifying about corruption.

Yet so far it hasn't.

It is too bad that DiCaprio wasn't testifying about green energy. Then it would get major coverage. Or if Gwyneth Paltrow had a ski accident, or if Johnny Depp was getting sued, then it would have had massive coverage.

If there was a fake dossier to destroy Donald Trump, paid for by the DNC, and Hillary alleging Russian collusion, the media would have covered this story for years despite no evidence.

The only problem with this story is that it involved millions of illegal foreign donations being laundered to support their chosen one, Barack Obama in 2012.

Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist. Prakazrel “Pras” Michel — a founding member of the iconic 1990s hip-hop group, The Fugees — is accused of funneling money from a fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Five years later, prosecutors say he tried to squelch an investigation into that same financer under former President Donald Trump’s administration. At the heart of the case is Low Taek Jho, usually known as Jho Low. He is accused of masterminding an international money laundering and bribery scheme that stole billions from the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB. According to the charges, Michel essentially became a conduit for Low’s pilfered millions and his attempts to influence the U.S. government. Prosecutors allege that from June to November 2012, Low directed more than $21.6 million to be moved from foreign entities to Michel’s accounts in order to funnel money into the 2012 presidential election. They say Michel then paid about 20 straw donors and conduits so they could make the donations in their names and conceal where the money actually came from, according to the indictment.

The media had as much interest in illegal contributions in the above story as they did in the crypto crook donating millions in illegal contributions with stolen money, mostly to Democrats.

All this, as they pretend that the 2020 election was the cleanest ever.

Most of the media didn’t care that billionaire Mark Zuckerburg spent hundreds of millions in the 2020 election to get Democrats elected in what Wisconsin officials called bribery.

A 2020 election integrity probe in Wisconsin reported findings Tuesday that a nonprofit group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg committed election bribery when it targeted $8.8 million in get-out-the-vote funds to five heavily Democratic jurisdictions.

They still pretend that the 2020 election was clean.

The media has gone into full protection mode to catch and kill stories that their billionaire piggy bank, George Soros, didn’t donate big money to support Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney targeting Trump, and other soft-on-crime DAs. They hope we are so ignorant we don’t understand that when Soros funnels money through leftist groups to candidates, that amounts to a contribution.

Most of the media still don’t care how the corrupt Biden family gets massive kickbacks from foreign parties, no matter how much evidence they see.

But Trump paying off a nuisance fee of $130,000 to a porno "actress" for something that may have occurred seventeen years ago is somehow a great threat to our democracy and demands endless coverage. What a joke.

The media and other Democrats have never cared about big money in elections or clean elections. They care about power for leftists, nothing more. They are the existential threat to our survival as the greatest country that has ever existed.

Image: Screen shot from Rotten Tomatos Coming Soon video, via YouTube