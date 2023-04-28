The threat from so-called ‘transgender’ people extends beyond children

So-called “transgenderism” was once a weird sexual-fetish activity that existed at the periphery of American society. It’s now moved front and center, something that is inordinately dangerous. Americans are beginning to understand the danger to our children from a movement that is compulsively and pathologically drawn to children, both for sexual excitement and recruitment, but people need to recognize that the so-called “transgender” crowd is also encouraging itself to be violently dangerous to all Americans.

Mark Tapson, one of the most insightful writers about cultural issues, has written a powerful essay about the nexus between gender ideology, violence, and, inevitably, full-blown terrorism. The starting point, of course, is the shooting a month ago in Nashville, when Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a mentally-ill biological female who “identifies” as a man, went to an elementary school and slaughtered six people, three of whom were nine-year-old children. We’re still waiting to hear her manifesto. We all know that, if she’d been a Trump supporter, her manifesto would instantly have been revealed.

The notes that Hale’s shooting is part of an escalating cycle of so-called “transgender” people committing violent rhetoric and violent acts because of the “horror” of being “misgendered,” or the number of laws in more conservative states making it illegal for medical practitioners to give children toxic drugs and mutilating surgery in pursuit of the fiction that they can be “transformed” into the opposite sex. This is, instead, for-profit plastic surgery run amok to criminally dangerous extremes.

Image: Will (aka “Lia”) Thomas. Rumble screen grab.

Tapson has myriad examples of the rising rhetoric from the “transgender” crowd, along with chapter and verse of the mass murders they’re committing (and that their supporters applaud or justify). The violence isn’t surprising: You have the aggression of men, the emotionalism of women, mental illness, and powerful drugs (antidepressants, Ritalin-style stimulants, and massive hormones) all coming together in rage.

While the medical community benefits commercially, the Democrats and other leftists are making political hay from the situation. Says Tapson:

Something called the Trans Resistance Network in Massachusetts, for example, released a statement on the Covenant school shooting stating that life for “transgender people is very difficult” due to “anti-trans legislation” and “right wing personalities.” The group also painted a sympathetic picture of shooter Hale as a “complex tragedy” who felt she “had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others.” No other way to be seen than to kill nine-year-olds? There is no one more visible in America today than a trans activist. They are celebrated in the culture, lauded as trailblazing heroes, and given every platform from the daytime gabfest The View to the White House itself. It is a grotesque lie and sick rationalization to claim that Audrey Hale had no other way to be “seen” than to shoot innocents dead – and furthermore, to claim that the trans community is marginalized and endangered. In a recent episode of All Things Considered on the leftwing propaganda outlet National Public Radio, NPR correspondents Adrian Florido and Melissa Block fretted that the transgender community “fears a further escalation of hate” after it was revealed that the Nashville school shooter was trans, and their fear “has been amplified” due to “a surge of anti-trans rhetoric.” (Has NPR ever done a story on the anti-white, anti-Christian rhetoric pumped into our culture daily? Just curious.) NBC ran a story with the headline, “Fear pervades Tennessee’s trans community amid focus on Nashville shooter’s gender identity: ‘We were already fearing for our lives. Now, it’s even worse.’” As Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway put it on Twitter, “Gee, you’d think heavily armed Christian children were hunting down trans activists instead of the other way around.”

We should be grateful, I guess, that Dylan Mulvaney, the man before whom the White House, Wall Street, Madison Avenue, and the media bow, is only effectively demanding arrests, not death, for those who dare “misgender” him:

Dylan Mulvaney calls for the arrest of people who call him a man. Do you still think I’ve been too mean to this guy?



pic.twitter.com/SpRHMffqDF — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 28, 2023

In case you’re wondering, this is what “misgendering” does to those whom “transgenderism” has broken:

This is what gender ideology does to young, confused people. Incredibly sad pic.twitter.com/oJXlVmv299 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 24, 2023

Some people are pushing back (e.g., Matt Walsh and J.K. Rowling), but the pushback is nowhere near as strong as is needed to pull the country back from a dangerous abyss. Republicans aren’t helping, with their wishy-washy support for adults. To understand the war we’re in and the fact that we must take sides, I recommend two Matt Walsh segments. This one addresses Jazz Jennings:

And this one, beginning at 37:30, sees Walsh address what Will (aka “Lia”) Thomas had to say regarding men in women’s sports (beginning at 37:10). Incidentally, the person to whom Thomas is speaking isn’t a man, it’s a woman who thinks she’s a man: