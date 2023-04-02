The public has never seen any scientific data that shows that our use of natural resources increases temperatures or controls the climate

The United States and other supposedly advanced and intelligent countries are working as fast as they can to destroy companies that produce oil, coal, natural gas and all the products derived from them. They are doing it because of the predictions that these products cause temperatures to rise and massive climate damage.

What the media and other pushers of radical green energy policies never show is scientific data that show a direct link between our consumption of these products and warming temperatures. Because there is none.

The U.S and other countries are trying to stop allowing us to buy reasonably priced, efficient, and reliable cars and trucks and force us to buy inefficient, expensive, and impractical vehicles powered by the highly flammable pollutant Lithium.

In 1850, there were no vehicles powered by gas combustion engines and today there are around 1.5 billion of them.

If you want to know how many cars are there on Earth here you go: There are about 1.446 billion vehicles on Earth in 2022. About 19% of those vehicles are in the United States. (source)

In 1850, countries used almost zero crude oil and today World consumption is around 100 billion barrels per year.

If humans' use of coal, oil, natural gas, CO2, methane and all the derivative products that we are told cause temperatures to rise, we would not have had fluctuating temperatures the last 170 years with a total temperature rise of one to two degrees. This is especially true since an over-400-year little ice age ended around 1850. It is normal for temperatures to rise after an ice age ends. People pretending to be journalists do not have to be scientists to understand that, but they clearly don’t care.

The globe also would not have had a thirty-five-year cooling period from 1940-1975, so significant that a dire ice age where billions would die from starvation was predicted if all the things we are told cause warming actually did. Again, it does not take any intelligence to understand that.

Government policies should be based on factual data, not predictions especially since the dire predictions from the last 100 years have been completely wrong.

When government policies are based on an agenda instead of facts, a lot of dangerous and idiotic stuff happens.

We get regulators of financial institutions that are focused on climate predictions instead of worrying about safety and soundness. When the regulators don't do their job, they falsely claim it is because they don't have enough regulations.

Good morning, everyone. And thank you very much for having me today. This inaugural meeting of the Climate-related Financial Risk Advisory Committee, or CFRAC, is an important milestone in our efforts to understand and mitigate the risks that climate change poses to U.S. financial stability. America’s top Navy official declared that “fighting climate change” is a “top priority” for the U.S. Navy. (source)

We get the military focused on climate change instead of protecting us from enemies like Russia, China, and Iran.

In a stunning, but not altogether surprising statement, America’s top Navy official declared that “fighting climate change” is a “top priority” for the U.S. Navy

We get major polluters selling worthless pieces of paper carbon credits. We get rich people like John Kerry and Bill Gates lecturing us about our carbon footprint while flying in private jets and living in multiple mansions. They claim their massive carbon use is OK because they buy worthless carbon credits. They are just so special.

Some of Europe’s largest polluters are earning windfalls from the sale of carbon credits. Their profits are an unintended consequence of generous subsidies that make up a crucial element of the region’s carbon market.

A lot of people are getting rich pushing the radical green agenda, but the poor and middle class are struggling while their way of life and jobs are being destroyed.

The media are supposed to ask questions and do research. Sadly, they have become Democrat campaign workers pushing the radical leftist agenda. They have as much evidence that our use of oil causes temperatures to rise as they did that Trump colluded with Russia. Facts haven’t mattered for a long time.

Image credit: Alexandropov86 Pixabay license