The perpetual cycle of revolution

There is an old saying that revolutionaries never really succeed because they never stop being revolutionary. When power changes hands to new tyrants, the revolutionaries are eliminated, and the process starts all over again. That cycle changes with the elimination of tyranny, but like Tolkien's missing ring, it never seems to really go away even when dormant.

People who remember the '60s and '70s know that there were real gun-toting, bomb-throwing revolutionaries on the march back then. They killed people and robbed banks. These were new groups that were starting to focus on things like civil rights and equal rights for women, new fertile ground. The older Marxist narrative of uniting the working class had been abandoned. People like carpenters and electricians were buying homes and sending their kids to college. What did they want with a revolution?

So the new groups had to find another field to plow. These groups were the Weather Underground and the Symbionese Liberation Army and others with characters like Donald DeFreeze and Bill Ayers, Bernardine Dohrn, Kathy Boudin, and more. It is quite amazing to know that several of these people are still around. Boudin was picked up by Columbia University as an adjunct professor after serving 23 years in prison. That should tell you something about academia. Her son Chesa became San Francisco's D.A. until 2022, when he was finally unelected.

Today, BLM, Antifa, the LGBT+ cohort, and radical feminists are all allied as victims of the "system." The Democrat party, today heavily immersed in the left, along with the MSM, Hollywood, and academia — basically your wannabe-good-guys white people — strive to portray themselves as the protectors of society's victims against those other "evil" white people, whom they regularly refer to as racists, homophobes, misogynists, and xenophobes. They would love to add illegal aliens to their ranks, hence the open border situation, but I doubt that will go the way they think. Criminals are now portrayed as victims and the police as the problem. It is on the one hand a childish narrative and on the other hand a serious threat to our country. I don't think most of the participants in this narrative even see it for what it is, but the direction couldn't be more clear. It is all about revolution.

Alvin Bragg, NYC's elected public accuser, could not epitomize this new narrative more. As D.A. he has, in his zeal for social justice, dismissed whole classes of felonies and misdemeanors, arrested people for defending themselves against murderers and thugs, and made it his pièce de résistance to bring trivial and obscure charges against a former president and running candidate in what one can only imagine he sees as a strike against the head of those evil white people. He is not alone in this quest. Reports are that the presiding judge is similarly biased.

The case of the Russian collusion hoax has shown us how the Democrat party has extended its corrupting influence to the FBI, the DOJ, and numerous organizations throughout the government and media. It is clear in seeing the way the party has been able to collectivize its attacks on Trump that no single person is going to restore law and order and human rights in this country. So now Trump is going to court, where it will be incumbent on him yet again to prove his innocence, as Nancy Pelosi has so flippantly exclaimed.

How this is going to play out is a burning question. If history is our road map, we may be looking forward to the blood, chaos, and tyranny of a French-style revolution. If so, the elites and instigators who now embed themselves in the causes of the "victims" will eventually be found out as tyrants and eliminated, as was Robespierre following the Thermidorian Reaction.

The American revolution was without doubt the most deliberate and focused transformation to representative government and the establishment of human rights in history. Its primary objective has always been to avoid tyranny by its constitution. Let's hope we don't get dragged into following the French model to get back on our path.

Image: Don Hankins via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.